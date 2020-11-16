Get to know Wildcat soccer and volleyball seniors

Alec Cipollini contributed to this story.

With fall 2020’s graduation around the corner, here are several features on seniors for the Wildcat women’s soccer and volleyball teams.

One of several seniors on the women’s soccer team is No. 7 Mylee Broad, who plays as a midfield and forward. Broad graduated from Weber High School in 2017 and played with La Roca Futbol Club.

During her career at WSU, Broad has started 45 games and played a total of 51 games, scoring one goal and assisting on three. She was a Big Sky All-Conference Honorable Mention in 2018 and 2019. Broad is majoring in family studies and will have a minor in psychology.

No. 10 midfielder Jasmine Lotey graduated from Glenlawn Collegiate in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and she played with FC Northwest Starz. Lotey started 16 games and played in 41. She has scored two goals in her career at WSU. Lotey is majoring in exercise and sport science.

No. 14 Cambrie Lake plays midfield. Lake graduated in 2017 from Northridge High School and played with club soccer team Crush. At WSU, Lake has played 27 games and started 7 games and has one assist for WSU. Lake is majoring in psychology with an entrepreneurship minor.

Haley Thomas, No. 18, is a defender. Thomas graduated in 2017 from Southridge High School in Kennewick, Washington, and she played with Three Rivers club team. She played in 48 games, all as a starter. Thomas has one goal and one assist under her belt at WSU.

She received a 2017 Big Sky All-Conference Honorable Mention, and she was on the 2018 Big Sky All-Conference Second Team. In 2019, she played with the 2019 Big Sky All-Conference First Team. Thomas is majoring in exercise and sport science.

Grace Youngberg, defender, graduated from Fremont High School. She donned the No. 23 jersey at WSU after playing soccer with La Roca Futbol Club. Youngberg has started 11 games and played a total of 42 games with one goal and one assist. Youngberg is majoring in psychology and minoring in health promotion.

No. 24 Kylie Harris plays forward and midfield. Harris graduated in 2016 from Syracuse High School and played club soccer for La Roca. Harris has played in 18 games for Weber State. Harris is majoring in mathematics teaching and minor in sport coaching education.

As for the Wildcats volleyball team, there are three seniors this year.

Rylin Adams is the outside hitter for the Wildcats from Lehi. In 2015, she won the 5A high school championship with Lehi High School and was named the Salt Lake Tribune’s MVP. She has made the All Big Sky All-Academic Team three out of the four years she has been here at WSU, in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

As a junior last year, Adams made the All-Tournament Team in the Big Sky Championship Tournament. She played in all 133 sets last season while having 387 total digs and 317 total kills, second and third on the team, respectively.

Sam Schiess is a middle blocker for the Wildcats and graduated high school at Bonneville. She first started her college volleyball career at Salt Lake Community College and came to WSU for her sophomore year. Like Adams, Schiess also made the All-Big Sky Academic Team in 2018 and 2019. Last year, she played in 35 games and recorded 125 total kills while averaging .99 kills per set in 126 sets.

The final senior for the volleyball team is setter Ashlyn Power. She is from Lincoln, Nebraska, and went to Lincoln Christian for high school. Power was on the All-Big Sky All-Academic Team in 2017, 2018 and 2019. She also was awarded with being on the 2019 Big Sky All-Tournament Team and All-Big Sky Conference First Team. Power played in all 35 matches and 133 sets while having 20 or more assists throughout last season.

All three seniors helped the Wildcats volleyball team reach the playoffs for only the second time in Weber State history and return to the Big Sky Championship finals for the first time in 30 years in 2019.