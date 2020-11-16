Senior offense

There are 14 seniors among the Weber State University football team who have had to go into their senior fall season with their plans flipped upside down. If 2020 was like any other season of football they’ve played, this band of young men would be nearing the end of conference play and preparing for potential playoff play.

Among the offense, the Wildcats will be saying goodbye to seven men.

Running back Kevin Smith Jr. has been with the Wildcats from the start of his collegiate career and is originally from Fairfield, California. By the end of his junior year, Smith is ranked 27th in school history with 1,232 career rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

Additionally, three wide receivers are included in the 2020-21 graduating class.

David Ames is from Idaho Falls. In three years, Ames has collected 67 receptions with 732 yards and three touchdowns.

Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed comes from San Diego and has earned All-American and All-Big Sky honors twice. Shaheed holds WSU’s record in kickoff return yards and will be entering his senior season with 86 career receptions for 1,218 yards alongside 11 touchdowns.

The third senior wide receiver is Isiah Jackson. Jackson is from Sandy, Utah, and entering into the 2021 season with 20 receptions for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

Clay Moss is a fullback from Sandy, Utah. After his junior season, Moss earned first-team All-Big Sky honors and will be entering into his senior year with 217 rushing yards, 166 yards with 16 receptions and two touchdowns.

The final two men are offensive linemen Ben Bos and Ty Whitworth.

Bos is from Heber City, Utah, and has earned Big Sky All-Conference honors twice and started in all 42 games of his collegiate career.

Ty Whitworth is from Temecula, California and is a two-time all-conference first-team OL. Like Bos, Whitworth has started in all 42 games of his collegiate career. Off the field, Whitworth has earned Big Sky Academic All-Conference honors in all three season as well as being named a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy Award from the National Football Foundation

With the rest of their teammates, these seven men will start their final season with WSU on Feb. 27 at Idaho State.