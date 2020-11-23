Do you know your news? Nov. 24

1. President-elect Joe Biden has already chosen ____ leaders of his foreign policy and national security teams.

a. six

b. nine

c. three

d. five

2. Intermountain Healthcare set up a mobile COVID-19 testing site this past weekend in what local elementary school?

a. West Weber Elementary

b. Ogden Elementary

c. Uintah Elementary

d. Shadow Valley Elementary

3. Roy High School has returned to online learning again as of Nov. 23. How many active cases of COVID does the school currently have?

a. 20

b.10

c. 30

d. 18

4. Rumors of a second stimulus check from the government have started to circulate. Economic experts and law makers, specifically Jason Furman, say that _________ for American families will help get the economy back on track.

a. less taxes in 2021

b. unemployment checks

c. direct cash payment

d. higher wages

Answers:

1) The correct answer is a, six. According to NPR, Biden has chosen a secretary, secretary of state, national security advisor and more.

2) The correct answer is b, Ogden Elementary. According to KSL, hundreds of people showed up to the site to get asymptomatic testing.

3) The correct answer is d, 18 active cases. According to KSL, the building will be cleaned and disinfected while students are online.

4) The correct answer is c, direct cash payments. According to CNBC, Furman says that direct cash payments are the quickest and most effective way to get the economy back on track.