Do you know your news? Nov. 24

by Marisa Nelson
1. President-elect Joe Biden has already chosen ____ leaders of his foreign policy and national security teams.

a. six

b. nine

c. three

d. five

2. Intermountain Healthcare set up a mobile COVID-19 testing site this past weekend in what local elementary school?

a. West Weber Elementary

b. Ogden Elementary

c. Uintah Elementary

d. Shadow Valley Elementary

3. Roy High School has returned to online learning again as of Nov. 23. How many active cases of COVID does the school currently have?

a. 20

b.10

c. 30

d. 18

4. Rumors of a second stimulus check from the government have started to circulate. Economic experts and law makers, specifically Jason Furman, say that _________ for American families will help get the economy back on track.

a. less taxes in 2021

b. unemployment checks

c. direct cash payment

d. higher wages

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers Alan Krueger, right, and economist Jason Furman listen during a personnel announcement in the State Dining Room of the White House in June 2013. In 2012, Krueger introduced the Great Gatsby curve, a graph that showed that the more inequality that exists between the rich and the poor, the harder it is for low-income people to climb up the socioeconomic ladder. (Alex Wong/Abaca Press/TNS)
Answers:

1) The correct answer is a, six. According to NPR, Biden has chosen a secretary, secretary of state, national security advisor and more.

2) The correct answer is b, Ogden Elementary. According to KSL, hundreds of people showed up to the site to get asymptomatic testing.

3) The correct answer is d, 18 active cases. According to KSL, the building will be cleaned and disinfected while students are online.

4) The correct answer is c, direct cash payments. According to CNBC, Furman says that direct cash payments are the quickest and most effective way to get the economy back on track.

