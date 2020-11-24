WSU men’s basketball return to the court against Adams State

The Big Sky Conference doesn’t start until Dec. 3, but Weber State University’s men’s basketball team will be back in action on Nov. 25 when the Wildcats face off against Adams State University in a non-conference game.

After going 8–12 in the Big Sky Conference and 12–20 overall last season, WSU is looking to have a much better season after coaches ranked the team third and media ranked the team fifth before league play begins.

This is the first game the Wildcats will play without former star guard Jerrick Harding. He signed a pro contract in the Czech Republic with ERA Basketball Nymburk after finishing his fourth year of college.

Harding left WSU as the highest-scoring player in university history. He played in 122 games for WSU and recorded 2,266 career points with the Wildcats.

WSU will be forced to find other players to depend on scoring against Adams State. The Grizzlies will come to Ogden after finishing last season with an 8–20 record.

Adams State went 0–15 in away games last season, so the Wildcats should have some solid home court advantage.

The Grizzlies also lost one of their most important players from last campaign. Former guard Juwan Green ended his college career last year; he led ASU with 110 assists and was second on the team in points by averaging 14.1 per game.

Adams State will have to rely on senior guard/forward Kaelin Crane if they want to have any chance of winning against Weber State. He was the leading scorer last year for the Grizzlies, averaging 14.3 per game.

These two guards were the best players for their college last year, but without Green, Adams State will find it even more challenging and difficult to win games this season.

The Grizzlies finished their 2019–2020 campaign losing six out of their last seven games.

WSU should be heavy favorites going into this non-conference game since the Wildcats are in Division 1 and Adams College plays in Division 2.

The last time the two played, Weber State won 85–77 in 2013.

The game starts Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Dee Events Center. Fans will not be allowed to enter the stadium to watch the home opener. However, it will be available on Pluto TV channel 1004 or the radio station 103.1 “The Wave.”