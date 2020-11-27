WSU will start the season on the road against Grand Canyon

The women’s basketball season is upon us and Weber State will kick off the 2020-21 season on the road against Grand Canyon University at GCU Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on Nov. 27.

After a season where the Wildcats went 2-18 in the Big Sky Conference and 4-26 overall, the WSU women look to improve on the last campaign and start things off right with a win against GCU.

They will be without Liz Graves who was Weber State’s highest-scoring player, she averaged 11 points per game and had the most steals on the team with 41 last campaign. Graves transferred to Southern Utah University to team up with her sister after playing just one season with the Wildcats.

One of the bright spots for WSU last year was sophomore guard Ula Chamberlin. She led WSU with 72 assists and was second on the team in scoring with 10.5 points per game in her first year for the Wildcats.

Making their WSU debuts on Friday afternoon against GCU will be freshman forward Mikayla Peterson, junior guard Raena Suggs, and sophomore forward Emma Torbert.

Peterson finished her high school career with Templestowe College in Australia, Suggs transferred from junior college Cochise College, and Torbert sat out last season after transferring from the University of Nevada, Reno.

As for GCU, last season they posted a 10-6 record in the Western Athletic Conference and finished with an overall record of 15-12.

GCU’s Molly Miller will be making her debut as the program’s head coach in Friday’s season opener against Weber State.

She previously coached Drury University, a division two school, where she spent six years leading the program to an outstanding record of 180-17. Miller had the highest winning percentage out of any coach — both men and women — in Division I, II, and III with 91%.

The Antelopes come into this season without the services of two of their key players from last season due to one graduating and the other transferring.

Former guard Jada Holland only spent one year with GCU. After her freshman year, she transferred to the University of California, Riverside. She had 133 assists and averaged 11.7 points, both team highs.

Da’jah Daniel was a senior forward last year and finished the season as the Antelopes leader in blocks with 42. She also had 11.6 points per game, second on the team.

The last and only time Weber State’s women’s basketball team played against Grand Canyon, the Wildcats won 95-66 in 1995.

The game will be on Nov. 27 and can be viewed on GCU TV.