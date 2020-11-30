Awards for highly-deserving researchers

by Catie Weimer

Four faculty members have been honored with Weber State University’s annual Research, Commercialization and Entrepreneurial Awards.

Professor John Mukum Mbaku was awarded for outstanding research, professors Michele Culumber and Craig Oberg both received the innovation success award, and professor Edward Walker was awarded the Norsatch Entrepreneurial Spirit award.

The Office of Sponsored Projects and Technology Commercialization sponsored the awards, which provided the university with an opportunity to honor faculty members that have made a significant contribution to WSU. Specifically through research and innovation benefiting the community and the world.

“Our research activities and services have critical economic, societal and environmental impacts locally, nationally and internationally,” said James Taylor, director of WSU’s sponsored projects and technology commercialization.

Each recipient earned recognition for their achievements and a $1,500 prize.

Walker is known for his support of local industry and its intersection with chemistry. He has 47 patents and his work has been featured in numerous publications.

Walker is the founder and director of the Chemical Technology Center, which serves to connect regional chemical industries with the WSU campus and university students.

Mbaku is a professor of economics who has written numerous books and articles over the course of his career. Mbaku has consulted with research centers around the world, including African Economic Research Consortium and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

Mbaku has been interviewed by news organizations worldwide for his expertise on Africa, and has appeared as an expert on issues like child marriage, political crises in Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo and others.

His research has been cited in several newspapers and magazines around the world.

Culumber’s research in microbial ecology looks at unique microbial habitats. She is also part of WSU’s BUILD Dairy Program, which is designed to help university students research and build careers involving food science.

Culumber helped develop the courses “Geomicrobiology,” “The Story and The Cell” and the honors course “Your Microbial You.”

Oberg has been actively researching for the past 40 years as a microbiology professor and has collaborated with colleagues at WSU and other universities and students. He has made over 200 presentations.

Oberg mentors many WSU undergrads during their research projects. This allows many WSU students to present at national conferences.

