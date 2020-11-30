Spring into peaceful studying with on-campus child care

The Nontraditional Student Center is accepting applications for its child care program for the spring 2021 semester until Dec. 11. Students with children who are themselves enrolled in virtual classes or who need time to study and complete homework can also apply.

Child care services are available to children ages two through nine. Children must be two years old when they are enrolled, and all kids must be completely potty trained.

Those who apply will need to work on homework at the nontraditional or veteran’s center during the time of studying to use child care services.

Child care costs $3.50 per hour, with a one-time $15 application fee that is non-refundable. There is also a $42 deposit required before the child’s first day that is applied toward child care hours.

Parents will need to complete the new or returning parenting application form prior to attending. The center will notify parents via email of the next steps in the process.

The hourly child care program is available to Weber State University students’ children, with faculty and staffs’ children able to attend during the summer. Faculty and staff may enroll their children during the year if space is available.

Child care is available for class time on an on-going basis, with a set schedule for attendance. Parents can also request up to two hours of extended hours via the extended hours’ request form.

If space allows, child care may also be available as an alternate to a primary care provider, but parents will need to call as soon as possible to confirm availability. The center does not accommodate the hours needed if it is at capacity.

Payments are required every Friday for hours used during the week in order for children to be able to return on Monday.

All staff receive background checks, CPR and first aid training, and continue to receive ongoing child care training.