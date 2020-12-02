Favorite photos 2020: Israel

by Israel Campa

In the past year, I have taken photos with meaning tied to the year’s events and all of our lives.

The presidential election was this year, and taking the photos of the Women Suffrage Monument this year felt very appropriate.

The door ways lead to the front steps of the capitol building, which is where the first steps of women suffrage happened here in the state of Utah. (Israel Campa / The Signpost)
Utah became the second state that recognized women’s right to vote, and it deserves to be known around the nation — it is such an important piece of history that happened in our own state.

Susan B. Anthony was an important leader in the women's suffrage movement (Israel Campa / The Signpost)
The pandemic offered a lot for us to experience. I was able to go to Bryce Canyon and experience that majestic national park, as well as experience a shortage in toilet paper.

The contrast between the red rock and the green trees creates a beautiful scene. (Israel Campa / The Signpost)
I was able to learn more of the history of my family and how they came to the United States. Although I don’t celebrate Day of the Dead, being able to see how people remember their families reminds me to find ways I can do the same.

Day of the Dead has been a tradition since the 16th century. (Israel Campa / The Signpost)
