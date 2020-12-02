Favorite photos 2020: Israel

In the past year, I have taken photos with meaning tied to the year’s events and all of our lives.

The presidential election was this year, and taking the photos of the Women Suffrage Monument this year felt very appropriate.

Utah became the second state that recognized women’s right to vote, and it deserves to be known around the nation — it is such an important piece of history that happened in our own state.

The pandemic offered a lot for us to experience. I was able to go to Bryce Canyon and experience that majestic national park, as well as experience a shortage in toilet paper.

I was able to learn more of the history of my family and how they came to the United States. Although I don’t celebrate Day of the Dead, being able to see how people remember their families reminds me to find ways I can do the same.