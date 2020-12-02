Favorite photos 2020: Paige

Each of these photographs means something to me. The photograph of the woman in front of the beautiful cliffs in France is my mom. I chose this as one of my favorite photographs because it was both mine and her first time out of the country and it was a dream come true.

I chose the photograph of the two people kissing with the Utah mountains in the background because it was one of the most beautiful weddings I had ever been to.

At first, they planned on getting married in Las Vegas, but they ended up deciding to get married here in Utah. Their best friend married them on the top of a snowy mountain with their closest friends present.

I have been to a few weddings before, but none were as heart-warming as the one that wed Roe and Melissa. Their love for each other made this wedding the best one I had ever been to. They did not need a fancy venue or dress to make this wedding amazing, their love was all they needed, and they knew that.

Indie Ray, the doodle with the bright pink birthday bandana, is my dog. For me, it is weird calling her my dog because she is like my human child. She has the biggest personality, one just like a human toddler.

This photograph of her was taken on her birthday this year: April 23. We bought her special-made, dog-safe cupcakes for her and her other dog friends to enjoy at the park. This photograph reminds me of that happy day she turned three years old.

The photograph of a man in front of dark green trees is another one of my favorites from this year. This was taken at Farmington Pond in Utah. I love this photograph because it was one of the first photographs I took with my camera that I bought this year.

Aze and Erin are photographed in the black and white photograph. These two are inseparable, and it showed in this photograph. I especially love this photograph because it was the first couple shoot I did. In this photoshoot these two allowed me to play with my new camera and learn quite a bit in the process.

The witch holding a crystal ball was an idea I had this whole year. I was so excited when it was finally October and it felt appropriate to go forward with the idea. I knew that I wanted to do this supernatural shoot with this model, Mads, because she had the beautiful red hair to compliment the look I was going for.

We did this shoot in American Fork Canyon, and it was absolutely freezing. Even with it being crazy cold, Mads was a great sport and continued to pose effortlessly for me. She even allowed me to put fake blood on her hands for a few of the photographs.