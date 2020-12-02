Favorite photos 2020: Steven

by Steven Clift

The reason I chose these photos is because they all stand out to me as distinct periods in my life. To me, these are more than just a couple pictures, but a journal of the various adventures I’ve been on this year.

Cowboy camping (Steven Clift/The Signpost)
WSU student David Johnson cowboy camping in Farmington. (Steven Clift/The Signpost)

The photo of my friend in his sleeping bag was taken on July 5 at the crack of dawn. We were cowboy camping on the top of a mountain in Farmington. This photo reminds me of the trip: how we made friends in the woods and made music with our drums and danced with our shoes off.

Great Salt Lake, Utah. (Steven Clift/The Signpost)
Great Salt Lake, Utah. (Steven Clift/The Signpost)

I love beautiful landscapes and formidable natural formations, hence the photos of the Great Salt Lake and the mountain near South Ogden. An interesting tidbit is we took the photo of the mountain on the highway, naturallygoing 15 mph over the speed limit.

Wasatch Front near South Ogden, Utah. (Steven Clift/The Signpost)
Wasatch Front near South Ogden, Utah. (Steven Clift/The Signpost)

Bees scare me to the bones; I cannot remain calm when one of those flying demons are near me, which is why this photo is one of my favorites. The bee poses no threat to me. It’s simply sitting on a wild sunflower.

A bee enjoying the gentle breeze while pollinating the sunflower. (Steven Clift / The Signpost)
A bee enjoying the gentle breeze while pollinating the sunflower on a mountain top drive near Bountiful, Utah. (Steven Clift / The Signpost)

The final photos are of a good friend of mine. They have been untouched by any photo editing software, and that’s what I love about them. The blurriness and the bright colors only add to the feeling of the photos.

Connor Craig at Sugar House Park at sunset. (Steven Clift/The Signpost)
Connor Craig at Sugar House Park at sunset. (Steven Clift/The Signpost)
Sugar House Park photo using night time setting on a Nikon camera. (Steven Clift / The Signpost)
Sugar House Park photo using night time setting on a Nikon camera. (Steven Clift / The Signpost)

