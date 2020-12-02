Favorite photos 2020: Steven

The reason I chose these photos is because they all stand out to me as distinct periods in my life. To me, these are more than just a couple pictures, but a journal of the various adventures I’ve been on this year.

The photo of my friend in his sleeping bag was taken on July 5 at the crack of dawn. We were cowboy camping on the top of a mountain in Farmington. This photo reminds me of the trip: how we made friends in the woods and made music with our drums and danced with our shoes off.

I love beautiful landscapes and formidable natural formations, hence the photos of the Great Salt Lake and the mountain near South Ogden. An interesting tidbit is we took the photo of the mountain on the highway, naturallygoing 15 mph over the speed limit.

Bees scare me to the bones; I cannot remain calm when one of those flying demons are near me, which is why this photo is one of my favorites. The bee poses no threat to me. It’s simply sitting on a wild sunflower.

The final photos are of a good friend of mine. They have been untouched by any photo editing software, and that’s what I love about them. The blurriness and the bright colors only add to the feeling of the photos.