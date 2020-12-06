WSU travels to Boise State looking for their first win of the season

After another disappointing loss to Texas A&M International University in their last game, the Wildcats women look to get their first win of the season as they travel to Boise State University on Dec. 6.

Weber State is currently 0-2 on the season after defeats to Grand Canyon University 93-72 and Texas A&M International University 60-46.

WSU didn’t lead at any point in their last game against Texas A&M University International as their shooting inconsistencies have continued to haunt them so far this season.

Wildcats shot only 30 percent from the field and didn’t score a single three-pointer as they were 0-12 from behind the arc against TAMIU.

Sophomore forward Daryn Hickok has been one of the few bright spots for WSU as she was the Wildcats leading scorer for the second straight game with 13 points.

Besides Hickok’s outstanding performances, there have not been many positives so far in the Weber State women’s new season.

As for Boise State, the Broncos started their 2020-21 campaign 1-0 with a 90-43 blowout victory at home against the College of Idaho on Dec. 4.

Boise State is a Division I program from Idaho in the Mountain West Conference.

It was the Broncos head coach Gordy Presnell’s 1,000 game in charge of the program as he has been with Boise State since 2005.

Junior guard Jade Loville led in scoring for Boise State as she recorded a career-high 22 points in the win.

Broncos guard Mary Kay Naro had 10 rebounds and 7 assists, both team-highs, in her first college basketball game as a freshman.

Other scoring contributors in Boise State’s victory were forwards as junior Rachel Bowers had 18 points, freshman Alexis Mark added 16 points, and redshirt freshman Chinma Njoku came off the bench to chip in with 14 points.

Boise State has a 23-21 record against Weber State in 44 games. The Broncos program was in the Big Sky Conference until 1996.

The last time the two colleges played against each other, Boise State won 70-56 in 2012.

The game between Weber State and Boise State will be held at ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho on Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. The game can be viewed on MW (Mountain West) Network.