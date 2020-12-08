WSU welcomes Westminster College to Ogden

Weber State returns to Ogden as the Wildcats continue their pre-conference schedule against Westminster College on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at Dee Events Center.

WSU won their first game season as they beat Adams State 88-60 on Nov. 25, but due to a possible case on Weber State’s roster, the Wildcats’ second game with Dixie State was canceled.

A good sign for Weber State was that senior guard Isiah Brown had a debut to remember as he scored 26 points and 4 assists to lead Weber State to a victory against Adams State. Brown is a new addition to the Wildcats roster having transferred from Grand Canyon University.

After all-time leading scorer Jerrick Harding left WSU and signed a pro contract with CEZ Nymburk in the Czech Republic, Brown will have heavy shoes to fill this season as WSU are in serious need of another prolific point scorer following Harding’s departure.

Another senior transfer, forward/center Cody Carlson, added 13 points in his first game as a Wildcat to help propel Weber State to a comfortable win against Adams State.

With the cancelation of their last game against Dixie State, WSU looks to continue their hot start against Westminster College.

Westminster College is in Salt Lake City and plays in the division II conference Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. They finished last year with an 11-11 record in the RMAC and 16-12 overall.

The Griffins are 0-2 in non-conference play, but 2-0 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference with their latest win being 79-71 against Colorado Christian University on Dec. 5.

Guard Isiah Banks was the highest scorer with 21 points in the game. Joey Andrews grabbed 12 rebounds to help Westminster College to their second victory of the season.

Banks is leading the Griffins by averaging 14.5 points in the four games so far in their campaign. He is a new arrival for Westminster College having transferred from Casper Community College.

This is the first time the WSU men’s basketball team has played against Westminster College. Both teams have won and performed well in their last game before the matchup between the two colleges, so it will be pretty interesting to see who will come out on top.

The game will be held at Dee Events Center on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. No fans are allowed in attendance, but the game can be listened to on radio channel 103.1 “The Wave” and viewed on Pluto TV channel 1054.