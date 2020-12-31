‘Cats WBB looks for first win of the season vs. Idaho State

by Miles Shaw

The Wildcat women’s basketball team is back on the court after nearly a month layoff. The team’s looking for its first win of the season against Idaho State and to also improve on last season’s 4-26 finish.

The Wildcats last played Dec. 6, when it fell in Boise 84-58 against the Broncos, and to a 0-3 record on the young season.

WSU’s two other losses came at the hands of Grand Canyon and Texas A&M International. The team saw three games canceled throughout the month of December, all three being home games.

Weber State’s led by Daryn Hickok and Jadyn Matthews, both forwards have scored in double figures twice out of the three games played.

Hickok dropped 20 points in the Wildcat’s highest scoring game of the year when the team put up 72 against the Antelopes in Phoenix.

Emma Tobert gave the team a much needed scoring outburst in Boise, after having to sit out last season following her transfer to the Wildcats from the Wolfpack in Reno.

The sophomore forward out of Mater Dei put up a near double-double finishing with 10 points and eight rebounds in her first game action wearing the purple and white.

The Wildcats have already been tested this season, and the Bengals coming to the Dee won’t be an easy task.

Idaho State’s won four games including a pair of conference victories over Northern Colorado.

The Bengals head into Ogden holding the best record in the Big Sky. The team’s lone loss came in Lincoln, Nebraska to the Cornhuskers by the score of 64-51.

Dora Goles leads the Bengals in scoring with point totals of 24 and 18. In the team’s latest game three Benglas finished in double figures. Callie Bourne put up 14 points and six rebounds while and Estefania Ors had 13 and seven.

