What will another COVID semester look like at WSU?

With a fresh year and a fresh semester greeting students, the pandemic was still in full force with a seven-day average of 3,118 cases. With cases at an all-time high across the United States, there will continue to be a lot of new and unanswered questions about Weber State University’s spring semester.

Weber State University has kept students, faculty and staff updated on protocols and changes the university has had to make. On Jan. 6, WSU sent out a campus wide email sharing some protocols for spring semester.

The email stated that COVID testing was to be available on campus starting Jan. 4.

“We expect all students who live, work or attend classes on campus to be tested by Jan. 22. After Jan. 22, students, faculty and staff will be randomly selected to take a COVID-19 test and will be notified through their WSU email,” Brett Perozzi, vice president for student affairs, said.

General COVID testing is still available and students can still be tested even if they are not on campus regularly or if they have not been selected.

WSU also encourages students to fill out the self-report form if you are symptomatic.

As with the fall 2020 semester, masks and social distancing will still be required on campus at all times.

Students can also access laptops and hotspots at the Stewart Library. Webcams, hotspots and laptops will all be available for students beginning Jan. 8.

Testing centers and computer labs will also be open this semester. Social distancing and masks will be required. The online testing extension Proctorio may also be used as a way to proctor exams virtually. The email from Perozzi also gave a hyperlink with information on how to use Proctorio, as well as a way to reserve a space at the Stewart Library to take online tests.

Some services will still be virtual, including academic advising and peer mentors. Many services for student life including the career center and the counseling and psychological services will have virtual and in person options available.

Students can find all the information on virtual and in person services from WSU Keeping Connected website, which was also linked in the email.

Students and teachers can expect classes to follow a more online format, similar to fall. While classes are still being held, this semester won’t look completely normal.