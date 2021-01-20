WSU welcomes new arts and humanities dean

by Joshua Kamp

Weber State University welcomed Deborah Uman, a New York native who comes from St. John Fisher College in Rochester, to serve as the new dean of The Lindquist College of Arts and Humanities beginning Jan. 4.

Deborah Uman is the new dean of the Telitha E. Lindquist College of Arts & Humanities at Weber State University.\rJanuary 12, 2021.
Deborah Uman is the new dean of the Telitha E. Lindquist College of Arts & Humanities at Weber State University. January 12, 2021. Photo credit: Weber State University

Uman has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Yale University and completed master’s and doctoral degrees in English literature at the University of Colorado at Boulder.

“I am a huge Shakespeare and Milton fan,” Uman said.

From the literature she has written about and studied, a favorite of hers that stands out is Aphra Behn, a 17th century playwright, poet, translator and woman of controversy who shook up societal norms.

“She was probably a spy … Virginia Woolf called her the first Englishwoman to earn her living by her pen.” Uman said.

Uman is an active trumpet player and author of Women as Translators in Early Modern England. She also co-edited a collection of scholarly essays researching the art of performance in the 16th and 17th centuries in the book Staging the Blazon in Early Modern Theater.

“I see my ultimate job as making sure the college runs smoothly and that faculty have all the tools and resources they need, so in turn students can get the best possible education,” Uman said.

Lindquist College contains the departments of English, foreign languages, communication, performing arts and visual art and design. Amanda Sowerby served as the interim dean of Lindquist from May 2020 until Uman’s arrival.

“If people have new ideas for new curriculum and new programs, we want to be able to support those ideas,” said Uman.

Uman, who enjoys hiking and cross-country skiing, said she’s excited to be here in Utah.

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

After a pandemic disrupted their previous season, the Wildcats are back up to bat

Above the Scroll

“Stay up all night, go get ice cream and just be teammates, because tomorrow you probably won’t be.” This was the advice given to Chloe Camarero, twin sisters Faith and […]

by Raymond Lucas

WSU alumnus receives Time magazine’s Guardian of the Year award

Above the Scroll

Pete Sands, a Weber State University alumnus formerly known as Halbert Pete, was selected as a “Guardian of the Year” by Time magazine for his work in helping the Navajo […]

by Kierstynn King

Lt. Gov. visits campus as vaccines roll out to Weber and Morgan counties

Above the Scroll

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson visited the Weber-Morgan COVID-19 vaccination site in the Dee Events Center on the Weber State University campus on Jan. 20. The visit was part of […]

by Caitlyn Nichols

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.