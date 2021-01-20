WSU welcomes new arts and humanities dean

Weber State University welcomed Deborah Uman, a New York native who comes from St. John Fisher College in Rochester, to serve as the new dean of The Lindquist College of Arts and Humanities beginning Jan. 4.

Uman has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Yale University and completed master’s and doctoral degrees in English literature at the University of Colorado at Boulder.

“I am a huge Shakespeare and Milton fan,” Uman said.

From the literature she has written about and studied, a favorite of hers that stands out is Aphra Behn, a 17th century playwright, poet, translator and woman of controversy who shook up societal norms.

“She was probably a spy … Virginia Woolf called her the first Englishwoman to earn her living by her pen.” Uman said.

Uman is an active trumpet player and author of Women as Translators in Early Modern England. She also co-edited a collection of scholarly essays researching the art of performance in the 16th and 17th centuries in the book Staging the Blazon in Early Modern Theater.

“I see my ultimate job as making sure the college runs smoothly and that faculty have all the tools and resources they need, so in turn students can get the best possible education,” Uman said.

Lindquist College contains the departments of English, foreign languages, communication, performing arts and visual art and design. Amanda Sowerby served as the interim dean of Lindquist from May 2020 until Uman’s arrival.

“If people have new ideas for new curriculum and new programs, we want to be able to support those ideas,” said Uman.

Uman, who enjoys hiking and cross-country skiing, said she’s excited to be here in Utah.