Wildcats create COVID football schedule

COVID-19 has forced schedule adjustments to the upcoming 2021 season for the Weber State football team after Northern Colorado, University of Montana, Montana State, Portland State and Sacramento State have opted out of playing for the upcoming season.

The Wildcats start their season with two road games. On Feb. 27, they will face off against Idaho State in Pocatello, Idaho, and on March 6, they will travel to the coast of California and face Cal Poly.

The first home game of the season will take place on March 13, against UC Davis. Opportunities for in-person attendance will be announced on a later date.

Following their game against the Aggies, there will be a bye week before the Wildcats host their second home game of the season against Northern Arizona on March 27.

The ‘Cats will then travel down south on April 3 to face in-state rival Southern Utah before hosting Idaho State at Stewart Stadium on April 10.

Overall, eight Big Sky schools will be participating in the upcoming season. Weber State is not scheduled to play against Eastern Washington or the University of Idaho.

Rolling into the modified season, Weber State football is coming off of their third straight Big Sky Conference title.

NCAA FCS Playoffs are scheduled to begin April 24, following a required bye week for the participating teams. The Wildcats advanced to the semifinals in 2019 playoff appearance.