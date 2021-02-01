The Wildcats handle the Vandals and prepare to face the Big Sky’s best

The Wildcats return to the Dee Events Center this week following its back-to-back runaway victories against the University of Idaho with scores of 81–56 and 81–62 on Jan. 28 and 30.

Following the blowout wins in Moscow, Weber State University’s men’s basketball team sits at 4–2 in Big Sky play and holds the conference’s third best overall record of the season at 9–4.

After a narrow loss in Cedar City, Weber State easily handled the Vandals in the two teams’ first meeting led by four Wildcats scoring in double figures.

Isiah Brown, Seikou Sisoho Jawara and Michal Kozak put in 16, 14 and 12 points respectively.

Zahir Porter’s 19 points, six rebounds and five steals paced the Wildcats en route to the team’s first victory in Cowan Spectrum.

Brown led the team in assists, dishing out five.

Two days later, the Wildcats torched Idaho again with five players scoring in double figures in the second go-around in Moscow.

Sisoho Jawara dropped a career-high 23 points, leading Weber State in scoring and from 3-point range, going three of five on the day, including the game-sealing 3-pointer which put the Wildcats up by 22, the largest lead of the game, with 45 seconds to go.

Dontay Bassett put up 15 points on eight of eight shooting from the foul line and grabbed eight rebounds. Fellow big man Cody Carlson put up 11 points and snagged five rebounds.

Brown shot three of six from beyond the arc on his way to 14 points and three assists.

Brown is leading the Wildcats in both categories on the year, averaging 18.3 points and 3.5 assists per game, while also sitting as the fourth highest scorer in the Big Sky.

Weber State as a team is leading the Big Sky in points per game with 83.8.

With the Montana State Bobcats heading to the Dee on Feb. 4 and 6, the Wildcats are set to face the toughest foe on its schedule since playing Brigham Young University in December.

Amin Adamu led the Bobcats to its seventh-straight win with 21 points and six rebounds over Northern Arizona.

Montana State heads into Ogden sitting atop the Big Sky standings. The team’s 6–0 in conference play and 9–3 overall.

Both teams are experiencing success this season and sit within the top three of the Big Sky standings.

The clash of the ‘Cats will have major implications on the hierarchy of the conference as the season rolls on.