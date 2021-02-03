Police Blotter Feb. 5

Sexual Assault

A sexual assault was reported to police on Dec. 3, 2020. The assault happened while on a date a year prior, and campus security was notified through an online submission form.

Hitting the snow

Six students were snowboarding on campus near Wildcat Village on Jan. 26. Several of the students were still there when the officer asked them not to snowboard on campus, and the students left without issue.

Rolling down the stairs

Two skateboarders were reported doing tricks on some stairs and grinding on the railings at the Ogden Campus on Jan. 21. When asked, the skateboarders said they were just going off the stairs and weren’t skilled enough to do any railing tricks and showed the officer what they’d been filming. An officer informed them they couldn’t be skateboarding on campus, and they left without issue.

Sucking the fun out of the tank

While on patrol on Jan. 21, an officer witnessed a male pouring gas into his car. When the officer approached, he noticed tools next to the cars that were consistent with gas syphoning tools. The officer wrote a citation for fuel theft and cleared the scene.

Vehicle burglaries

Two owners have filed reports about items being stolen out of their cars. One was reported on Jan. 13 and the other was reported on Jan. 21. Both these cases are under investigation.

Driving on a high

An officer smelled marijuana in a vehicle and stopped and searched the vehicle. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. A warning was written, and the drugs were confiscated and put into evidence.

Stealing from campus

Facilities Management reported on Jan. 20 that they had experienced a theft two days prior on Jan. 18. This included two welders and tools stolen from the north parking area of facilities management. Police are looking at camera footage, and the theft is under investigation.