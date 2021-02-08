The Wildcats knock Montana State from atop the standings

After a win on Feb. 4 against the Montana State Bobcats, the Wildcats weren’t finished winning and closed the two-game series with a score of 82–⁠74, serving Montana State its first two losses of the season.

“We knew Montana State was undefeated. We needed to come out and get a couple of wins,” Randy Rahe, head coach, said. “We had to make a few defensive adjustments but nothing on offense.”

The Bobcats won the tipoff and put the first 2 points up on the board. Weber State was quick to answer back with a 3-pointer from Zahir Porter.

The first half was a back and forth battle with nine lead changes throughout and no lead greater than six points for almost the entire game.

Seiko Sisoho Jawara led the first half with 13 points, Porter with eight points and Dontay Bassett with five points.

Weber State was looking for an answer after having Montana put the first four points of the second half on the board and tied the contest at 37.

Montana created their biggest lead of the game with a score 55–⁠60 and 7:26 to go.

Sisoho Jawara was the answer for the Wildcats when he was able to put 12 points up on the board in those final seven minutes and get momentum going for scoring points, making 3-pointers when it mattered most. This was incorporated into his game-high of 25 points. He was named the Big Sky Conference men’s basketball Player of the Week.

With the help of Sisoho Jawara the Wildcats went on a 17–⁠4 run to close out the game with their eight-point lead. He made 7–⁠9 from the field, five out of six 3-pointers and six out of six from the free-throw line.

“[Sisoho Jawara] is getting better and better all of the time,” said Rahe. “He is constantly working on his game, and you can see his confidence coming up.”

In addition to the 25 points from Sisoho Jawara, Bassett came in with 17 points and close behind was Porter with 15 points.

Alongside their scoring surge later in the game, the ‘Cats were able to close out with an almost perfect 28 for 30 from the free-throw line.

“We were here to set an example, and we’ve worked to get here,” said Bassett.

The Wildcats were able to knock the Bobcats out of first place, and now Weber State, Southern Utah and Montana State sit at 6-2 in Big Sky play while Eastern Washington is 7–⁠2.

Saturday’s had a total of 47 fouls shared between the two teams, 20 coming from Weber State and 27 from Montana State.

The Wildcats are set to hit the road for their new two-game contest against the University of Montana Grizzlies on Feb. 11 and 13 before hosting Northern Arizona University at the Dee Events Center on Feb. 18 and 20.