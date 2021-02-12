BRT to connect Ogden, WSU and beyond

The Utah Transit Authority will be adding a new Bus Rapid Transit route that will allow riders more access to WSU, the Dee Events Center and McKay-Dee Hospital.

The project will have a travel hub on the WSU Ogden campus at the Dee Events Center. Other stops will include Lindquist field, the Junction, the Ice Sheet and a stop a few minutes away at the hospital. The project will have multiple phases in the coming years. Construction on WSU campus will begin on Feb. 28 and is planned for completion in 2023.

Once the bus system is operable, riders will be able to get off at Ogden’s FrontRunner station and catch a clean-air ride in an electric bus to popular stops in Ogden and on WSU campus. Riders will be able to catch the bus every 10-15 minutes on weekdays and 15-30 minutes on weekends.

Another perk is that, for the first three years, riders will be able to ride free. Students are also eligible for UTA transit passes that will allow them to use public transport at no cost to them.

James Larson, public relations and marketing specialist for UTA, said these new buses will transport students to and from the main part of campus, student housing, the Dee Events Center and parking areas. These buses will replace the campus shuttle system and will run every 5-8 minutes, according to Larson.

The project will also include improvements to sidewalks, bike routes and pedestrian walk ways. “On April 13, Weber State will host UTA, Ogden City, Weber County, McKay-Dee, UDOT and legislative officials at the groundbreaking of the Ogden/WSU BRT line. The event will be streamed live,” according to an announcement on the WSU website.

Construction will also involve removing the marquee at the entrance to the Dee Events Center on Harrison Boulevard.

“We’re trying to accommodate the drivers, the residents and the businesses as best as we possibly can,” Larson said.

Construction on campus will not block parking lots or buildings on campus during the remainder of spring semester. The project will include a dedicated bus lane on Harrison Boulevard as well.

Larson said UTA sees this as one of many BRT lines. They wanted to help those who travel from outside the area have access to work, attractions and WSU.