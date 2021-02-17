Wildcats spike the Thunderbirds in back-to-back home victories

The Weber State Wildcats swept their short series against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds, winning 3–0 on both Feb. 12 and 13 at the Swenson Gym.

The Wildcats were efficient in the first match and won every set by a large margin: the first set went 25–13, the second went 25–10 and the final set went 25–14, winning each set with double digits.

“When we’re clicking, we’re pretty tough to stop,” Jeremiah Larsen, head coach for the Wildcats, said.

The Wildcats had 35 kills throughout the match, and the Thunderbirds only had 19. WSU also served 10 aces compared to SUU’s 3. The Thunderbirds did not successfully block any returns, while the Wildcats had 8 successful blocks.

Weber State loaded the assist category with 35 assists, and SUU ended with 17. The Wildcats ended with 43 digs compared to the Thunderbirds’ 27.

Southern Utah had a lot of trouble with committing errors ending with a total of 26 while the Wildcats only had 8.

Dani Nay had an impactful night with 15 kills, one ace and three blocks; Rylin Adams ended with 8 kills, 5 aces and 12 digs; Makayla Sorensen contributed 12 digs; and Ashlyn Power assisted 27 times and got 9 digs for her team.

Southern Utah’s leader in kills was Elisa Lago with 5; Corrin Peterson led her team in assists with 17; Sarah Gasper led in digs for SUU with 8.

After a commanding first match, it was time for the Wildcats to repeat their success, and once again, they swept their opponent. on Feb. 13.

WSU won all three of the sets 25–16, 25–16 and 25–10.

“We jumped on them early and didn’t let them out of our hands,” Larsen said.

Weber State hammered out 37 kills to SUU’s27. The Wildcats dominated with 17 aces, and the Thunderbirds had 2.

Both teams were even in the block category, as they each took 4 of them. WSU had 33 assists compared to SUU’s 25. The Wildcats also had slightly more digs than the Thunderbirds with 38 to their 34. Lastly, SUU had 14 errors, while WSU only had 9.

The Wildcats’ Nay ended the night with 17 kills, 6 aces and 7 digs. Adams contributed with 12 kills, 2 aces, 1 block and 9 digs. Power assisted 22 times for her team.

Southern Utah’s Andreanna McKee helped her team with 9 kills and 1 ace. Peterson had 25 assists to go along with 3 blocks and 4 digs.

The Wildcats have played 6 matches so far and remain undefeated.