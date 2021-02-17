WSUSA kicks off Weber’s Got Talent auditions

The Weber State University Student Association (WSUSA) is bringing Weber’s Got Talent to the stage once again despite the challenges presented by COVID-19.

In past years, the talent show was held in person and had at least eight performers and a crowd of people. This year, COVID-19 protocols have been put in place, and the event will only have 50 people attend in person. Social distancing and masks will be required, but performers will be allowed to take their masks off while performing from a safe distance.

Anna Johnson, a junior at WSU, plays violin and competes in pageants. Johnson auditioned in person and said she wasn’t too worried about auditioning in person and had no problem following COVID-19 protocols.

Johnson said she doesn’t like playing her violin with her mask on but was able to take it off during her audition since she was spaced far enough away from the judges. Johnson had the option to either send a video recording for her submission or to go in person.

Leslie Davis, assistant to the activities vice president and organizer of Weber’s Got Talent, explained that the show will also be live-streamed on social media platforms for those at home.

“Money prizes will be given out to the top three placing contestants, with $700 being the first-place prize,” Davis said. The money prizes have actually been increased this year to give everyone at Weber incentive to participate in this event.

Those selected from the auditions will be performing on March 5 at the Wildcat Theatre in the Shepherd Union building at 6 p.m.