Police Blotter 02/23





Kiss and tell

During the lunch hour at NUAMES on Feb. 10 an officer saw two individuals in the backseat of a car parked in the institute parking lot. The officer approached the vehicle to see the two individuals lying in the backseat kissing heavily. The officer informed them they could not be doing that on school property and asked the female if she was there of her own free will, which she responded that she was.



Sleepy trespassers

On Feb. 17, Weber State police received a call about a male sleeping in the Shepherd Union Building. An officer made contact with the cleaning crew, who said the building had been closed and locked up at 8 p.m. The officer approached the man, who was sleeping near Wildcat Lanes, and asked for his license, but the man did not have one. The officer asked him if he could find another place to stay, and he responded that he could. No further action was taken since the individual left willingly.

Late night ride

On Feb. 12, one of the WSU buses was spotted running with its front lights on. An officer checked the bus to find no one inside, but the keys were in the ignition. The officer turned off the bus and took the keys to the dispatch building.



Drinking away the sorrows

An officer was dispatched to Wildcat Village on a liquor violation on Feb. 13. The officer found an open container and three students. All the alcohol and containers were discarded and the scene was cleared after educating the individuals.



Email threats

On Feb. 9, police received a call from a dean on campus reporting a possible phishing email. They reported that there were malicious attachments. IT and police were able to get an ID on the sender which seemed to be a student located in Tracy Hall. IT was again contacted to assess the level of danger/threat from the email.