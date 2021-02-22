The Wildcats’ 2021 football frenzy

2021 is finally bringing the Weber State football team a regular season. As the Wildcats prepare for their long awaited 2020-21 schedule to kick off on Feb. 27, the Big Sky Conference has announced the fall 2021 football season.

The first three games of the season will be non-conference. The Wildcats, who were selected in July as the Preseason Big Sky No. 1 team, will take on the Utah Utes with an away game in Salt Lake City on Sept. 2. The following week they battle another in state school and face off against Dixie State University down south.

The Wildcats will kick off their first home game of the season with arguably one of the best teams in the Football Championship Subdivision, James Madison University on Sept. 18. JMU knocked the Wildcats out of the FCS semifinals in 2019. Weber fell short when they faced JMU in 2017 and 2019.

Entering Big Sky play, WSU will host UC Davis at Stewart Stadium on Sept. 25, before traveling to California and facing Cal Poly on Oct. 2.

Following their game against Cal Poly, the Wildcats will have a bye week before hosting Montana State on Oct. 16.

Two away games will follow their MSU matchup as WSU travels to Eastern Washington on Oct. 23 and Idaho State on Oct. 30.

The final three games of conference play will include a home game against Portland State on Nov. 6, an away game against instate rival Southern Utah on Nov. 13 and their final home game against Northern Colorado on Nov. 20.

In total, Weber State will host five games at Stewart Stadium and be on the road for six. Concluding the end of the 2021 season WSU will say goodbye to SUU in conference play as the Thunderbirds are leaving the Big Sky Conference.

Weber State will not meet up with University of Idaho, University of Montana, Northern Arizona and Sacramento State for Big Sky play.

Combining their spring and fall 2021 season, Weber State will host eight home games.