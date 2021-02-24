Do you know your news? Feb. 26

by Joshua Kamp
United Flight 328 is being investigated after one of its engines failed.
United Airlines Flight 328 is being investigated after one of its engines failed. Photo credit: Pexels

1. A Boeing 777 commercial airliner landed safely after a massive engine failure on Feb. 22, shortly after takeoff from which city?

a. Pittsburgh

b. Chicago

c. Denver

d. Las Vegas

2. If confirmed, congresswoman Deb Haaland will become the first Native American Cabinet agency leader, heading which department?

a. Housing and Urban Development

b. Homeland Security

c. Health and Human Services

d. Department of the Interior

3. What state on Feb. 22 became the latest to permit recreational marijuana use?

a. Idaho

b. New Jersey

c. Virginia

d. Nebraska

On Feb. 22, another state passed a law to allow recreational marijuana.
On Feb. 22, another state passed a law to allow recreational marijuana. Photo credit: Pexels

4. Despite a decrease in travel due to the pandemic, traffic-related fatalities in Ogden jumped from just five in 2019 to how many in 2020?

a. 9

b. 10

c. 12

d. 14

Answers

1. The correct answer is A, Denver. According to USA Today, air safety officials are investigating United Airlines Flight 328 after an engine caught fire and began to disintegrate, sending engine parts raining down into suburban Denver. No one aboard the flight or in the neighborhoods below were reported to be harmed.

2. The correct answer is D, Department of the Interior. According to the Associated Press, Haaland has served as a representative for New Mexico’s First Congressional District since 2019 and was questioned on Feb. 23 by GOP lawmakers regarding her stance on oil drilling and energy development.

3. The correct answer is B, New Jersey. According to ABC News, New Jersey has become the fourteenth state, along with the District of Columbia, to legalize cannabis for recreational use. North Dakota bills that will legalize and restrict recreational marijuana were approved by state representatives and sent to the senate on Feb. 23.

4. The correct answer is D, 14. According to the Standard-Examiner, the Ogden Police Department will be ramping up speeding enforcement citywide, due to the surprising rise in traffic deaths.

