Gone in a flash with the Leprechaun Dash

In 2020, Weber State Campus Recreation created a series of virtual races for students and their families to participate in. The series continues this year and will include the Leprechaun Dash 5K, Pioneer Days 5K and the Turkey Triathlon & 5K Trot.

The Leprechaun Dash 5K and Fun Run will run March 1-12. It is up to the racers to complete the run using the designated routes within the two week period. They will then submit their time results via race entry.

At the end of the two weeks, on March 13, Campus Recreation will hold a virtual award ceremony to announce “Top Male,” “Top Female” and “Top Age Group” finishers.

Prizes vary from race to race, but according to race director Rebecca Mabile, the aquatics and safety coordinator, the winners would typically receive a gift card or some race-themed merchandise, such as a water bottle or hat.

Mabile urges students to sign up for the Leprechaun Dash, as it’s a great way to get involved on campus.

“Campus Recreation promotes healthy, active lifestyles for students, and we live that through putting on events like this,” Mabile said.

Since the Leprechaun Dash is a virtual event, it allows participants to travel at a speed that is comfortable for them.

“The great thing about the Leprechaun Dash, and all of our other races, is that you do not have to be a great runner to finish the race,” Mabile said. “In fact, if you just enjoy walking on campus, you can walk the whole race.”

Campus Recreation prioritized families in these runs, so if kids would like to join, a one mile fun run will also be available. However, no children have signed up for this year’s race thus far.

Mabile said, if kids were to participate in the run, they would each get a small toy as a prize.

As a way of funding Campus Recreation, registration will cost WSU students $20, WSU faculty and staff $25, community members $30 and kids ages 3-10 $15.

Participants will get a Leprechaun Dash t-shirt. The awards ceremony will be held virtually on March 13 at 10 a.m. via Zoom.

Participants can also choose to register for all three campus race events for a discounted price and a chance to win prizes.