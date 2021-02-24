WSU looks to change policy to increase tuition

by Adam Rubin

Weber State University has proposed a tuition increase of 2–3%. WSU’s administration is waiting on feedback to pass university policy to officially raise the tuition.

The first virtual “Truth in Tuition” hearing took place via Zoom on Feb. 22. This meeting was open to the student body, but only 50 students attended, despite a steady enrollment of 28,247 at Weber State University.

President Mortensen commenced the hearing by stating that WSU is dedicated to the responsibility of WSU as a higher education institution, which is highly concerned with its quality, affordability and student return on investment after students graduate.

Affordabilityschools.net conducted a study of 2,000 nationwide universities based on the schools’ quality and affordability attributes. In the rankings, WSU was placed at number 19 of the announced top 50 most affordable and qualified universities across the nation.

“WSU is the only school in Utah to make it on that Top 50 list,” Mortensen said.

The aim of hosting forums for students to give live feedback and have their questions answered is to ensure tuition increases and fund allocations are as transparent as possible.

Open collaboration and tuition transparency are student-influenced processes, which provide the opportunity to make decisions and deliberate on WSU’s plans for the future and the institution’s financial aims.

This open communication allows for WSU to hear the students’ needs and visions, while allowing the students to hear the university’s needs and visions and work together for a joint cause.

Adrienne Andrews, assistant vice president for diversity and chief diversity officer, encourages all students to get involved with WSU’s community. Andrews compared being involved on campus to a hallway of doors with endless opportunities for networking experiences, educational growth and to make their voices heard at WSU.

“Step out of your comfort zone to go to a lecture, to show up and decide to run for office as student leader,” Andrews said, “It just takes that first step; we want to do everything we can to get students to succeed.”

