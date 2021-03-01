Do you know your news? March 2

1. The CDC gave the green light to a third COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 28, produced by what company?

a. Moderna

b. Johnson & Johnson

c. Merck

d. Bayer

2. Former President Trump returned to the Republican political spotlight at the CPAC on Feb. 28. What does CPAC stand for?

a. Conservative Political Action Conference

b. Conservative Party Annual Conference

c. Conservative Public Announcements Committee

d. Conservative Populist Action Commission

3. In what year was March observed as the first Women’s History Month?

a. 1968

b. 1978

c. 1980

d. 1987

4. What country has rejected informal nuclear agreement talks with the U.S. and EU, demanding the removal of sanctions?

a. Russia

b. North Korea

c. Iraq

d. Iran

Answers:

1. The correct answer is B, Johnson & Johnson. According to NBC News, the vaccine is a single-dose and the first shots could be administered as early as March 2.

2. The correct answer is A, Conservative Political Action Conference. According to CNN, Trump spoke at the Orlando, Florida conference, pushing back against his critics in the GOP but dismissing fears that he would start a separate “MAGA” party. He did not explicitly state whether he would seek another term as president in 2024.

3. The correct answer is D, 1987. According to the Library of Congress website, the first Women’s History Month was March 1987. It was expanded from Women’s History Week, created under President Reagan in 1982.

4. The correct answer is D, Iran. According to CNBC, Iran rejected an invitation on Feb. 28 to discuss a potential return to the negotiating table regarding nuclear weapons.