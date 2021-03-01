Do you know your news? March 2

by Joshua Kamp
Image from Google Images (Creative Commons License)
Another COVID-19 vaccine was just approved by the FDA on Feb. 28. (Image from Google Images (Creative Commons License))

1. The CDC gave the green light to a third COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 28, produced by what company?

a. Moderna

b. Johnson & Johnson

c. Merck

d. Bayer

2. Former President Trump returned to the Republican political spotlight at the CPAC on Feb. 28. What does CPAC stand for?

a. Conservative Political Action Conference

b. Conservative Party Annual Conference

c. Conservative Public Announcements Committee

d. Conservative Populist Action Commission

3. In what year was March observed as the first Women’s History Month?

a. 1968

b. 1978

c. 1980

d. 1987

4. What country has rejected informal nuclear agreement talks with the U.S. and EU, demanding the removal of sanctions?

a. Russia

b. North Korea

c. Iraq

d. Iran

Image from Pixabay
March is Women's History Month and was adapted from Women's History Week created by former President Ronald Reagan. (Image from Pixabay) Photo credit: Pixaby

Answers:

1. The correct answer is B, Johnson & Johnson. According to NBC News, the vaccine is a single-dose and the first shots could be administered as early as March 2.

2. The correct answer is A, Conservative Political Action Conference. According to CNN, Trump spoke at the Orlando, Florida conference, pushing back against his critics in the GOP but dismissing fears that he would start a separate “MAGA” party. He did not explicitly state whether he would seek another term as president in 2024.

3. The correct answer is D, 1987. According to the Library of Congress website, the first Women’s History Month was March 1987. It was expanded from Women’s History Week, created under President Reagan in 1982.

4. The correct answer is D, Iran. According to CNBC, Iran rejected an invitation on Feb. 28 to discuss a potential return to the negotiating table regarding nuclear weapons.

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

Women in STEM; contributions to Weber State and the world

Campus Community

The United Nations recognized Feb. 11 as International Day of Women and Girls in Science. This includes the achievements women make in our society today in careers related to science, […]

by Lucas Moore

Opinion: Writing killing into the curriculum

Above the Scroll

Woodshop. English. Math. Firearm training. This is what high school students’ class options might look like next semester if HB 258 passes the Utah House of Representatives and Senate and […]

by Jennifer Greenlee

The ‘Cats pounced on the Bengals in a record breaking blowout victory

Above the Scroll

After a fifteen-month gridiron hiatus, Weber State pounced into action against the Idaho State Bengals in Pocatello. The Wildcats scored seven touchdowns, four by air and three by land, on […]

by Miles Shaw

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.