Wildcat Volleyball’s off to the best start in program history

The Weber State Wildcats achieved the program’s best start to a season after getting wins number nine and 10 against Sacramento State on Feb. 26 and 27.

The Wildcats are undefeated in their first 10 games of the season. This broke the previous record of nine wins to start the season in 2016.

This also ties the volleyball program’s longest-ever winning streak. The team last hit this achievement of 10 straight wins in 1988, which was achieved twice that year.

The Wildcats’ ninth win came on Feb. 26 against the Hornets at Swenson Gym. They won the match 3–2. The first set was won by Weber State 27–25. The Hornets won the second set 27–25 and the third set 25–18. The Wildcats tied the match in the fourth set by winning 25–23. The final set was won by Weber State 15–12.

Weber State achieved 58 kills, nine aces, eight blocks, 55 assists and 89 digs.

Sacramento State had 63 kills, six aces, nine blocks, 60 assists and 85 digs.

Wildcat Rylin Adams led her team in kills with 23. She also contributed three blocks and one assist. Ashlyn Power assisted 53 times. Makayla Sorensen had 21 digs, one assist and two aces. Dani Nay contributed 17 kills, four aces and 17 digs.

Hornet Caitlin Volkmann led her team with 16 kills. Sacramento State’s assist leader was Ashtin Olin with 32 assists. Caty Cordano led with 31 digs. Kalani Hayes had six blocks, and Bridgette Smith had two aces.

The Wildcats’ record-breaking win was on Feb. 27. They played Sacramento State again at Swenson Gym. The Wildcats won 3–1. Weber State won the first set 25–18. The Hornets won the second set 25–23. The Wildcats then won the third and fourth sets 25–23 and 25–21.

Weber State earned 60 kills, seven aces, eight blocks, 58 assists and 97 digs.

Sacramento State had 48 kills, four aces, 14 blocks, 45 assists and 73 digs.

Adams led the Wildcats with 20 kills, Nay had two aces and 23 digs, Sam Schiess had five blocks and Power had 50 assists.

Macey Hayden led the Hornets with 11 kills and two aces, Sarah Falk had seven blocks, Olin contributed 22 assists and Cordano had 35 digs.

Wildcat Head Coach Jeremiah Larsen spoke his thoughts after the second game.

“They’re [Sacramento State] probably one of the best defensive teams in our league,” Larsen said. “They could dig, and they could block, and they just really made our life miserable.”

These are some of the reasons that made this win feel good for Larsen.

“That’s a really nice win against a really good volleyball team,” Larsen said. “I’m happy that we just kept on fighting.”

Larsen also talked about how his team was able to keep fighting in a tough match.

“I think our kids have character,” Larsen said. “They’re not the kind of kids to just lay down. They’ve gone through a lot to get where they’re at, so it’s kind of instilled in them to keep on fighting, regardless of the score.”

The second match was close and had people wondering who would end up with the win, which many volleyball fans found entertaining.

“If you love volleyball, you can’t go wrong with that match,” Larsen said.

The next volleyball match will be March 7 at Northern Arizona.