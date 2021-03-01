Women in STEM; contributions to Weber State and the world

The United Nations recognized Feb. 11 as International Day of Women and Girls in Science. This includes the achievements women make in our society today in careers related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

As for the history of this day, the General Assembly made it a reality in 2015. The main motive and movement of this day is to recognize and encourage women and girls entering this field.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, total gender equality is a global priority, and over the past couple decades, this goal has been getting closer to being achieved.

Weber State University has its own representation of this. Jennifer Morales, a junior and double major in computer science and professional sales, is a prime example of the excellence in the Women’s Tech Council with her recently acquired Student-Pathway award that acknowledges female students pursuing a career in tech.

Morales was recognized by WSU faculty, stating that she had no idea she was nominated until she was addressed as a finalist.

Morales feels very inspired to encourage others around her, especially first-generation college students like herself, to pursue this position.

“While volunteering at the first Lego-League at Weber, an event where kids from elementary schools come to build robots and make obstacle courses, it had a sentimental effect on me to see the impact someone can have on young minds in tech science,” Morales said.

Morales also credited Pat Dejong, her computer science advisor, as fully supporting and encouraging her from the moment she met her on her first tour of Weber State.

One recent example from the past year of how women have been accomplishing major feats in this field of work is the COVID-19 pandemic. Many individuals have been putting time in to help the world become more knowledgeable about the virus and generating the vaccine to combat the virus.