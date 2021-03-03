Breaking ground with the new Dumke Arts Plaza

Ogden City Arts held a groundbreaking event for the new Dumke Arts Plaza on Facebook live Feb 26.

The Dumke Arts Plaza will be located behind the Bigelow Hotel and Apartment building, at the corner of 25th Street and Ogden Avenue — the heart of the Nine Rails Creative District in downtown Ogden.

The plaza will be home to a variety of art events and installations. According to Todd Oberndorfer, chair of the Ogden City Arts advisory committee, Weber State University will provide curated art installations. The plaza will also provide a space for intimate concerts and film screenings.

Oberndorfer said the plaza will also be available for everyday gatherings — a place to eat lunch, meet a friend or visit with family.

“There is a large desire for the arts to be more seamlessly integrated into daily life, rather than only a thing people seek out,” Oberndorfer said. “This space is an opportunity to make that a reality by seamlessly integrating arts and experience.”

The plaza’s construction is set to be finished in October, along with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The plaza is a partnership with Ogden City, the Dr. Ezekiel R. and Edna Wattis Dumke Foundation, Ogden Contemporary Arts and Weber State University.

Sasaki, Union Creative Agency, Io LandArch and Ogden City were all part of the design team for the plaza.

The plaza is being named after the Dumke family due to their foundation’s generous support, in addition to their legacy and engagement in Ogden.