‘Cats QB Barron named Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week

Freshman quarterback Bronson Barron was named the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Weber State’s 49–21 win in Pocatello on Feb. 27.

Barron completed 17 of 27 passes for 312 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The game was Barron’s first as a Wildcat and his first football game in three years.

Barron attended American Fork High School where he was a two-year starter for the Cavemen. He set the school record for single-season passing yards with 3,697 while tossing 44 touchdowns his senior year.

After signing with WSU in February of 2018, he served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ghana.

“I was in Ghana, West Africa, and there wasn’t that many resources to work out,” Barron said. “So it was definitely tough getting back into physical shape, especially being out from football for so long. I’m just so excited to be playing football again.”

Barron’s first touchdown of the game was when he hit Josh Davis running across the middle for a 27-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

“I thought Bronson did a good job of managing things, but the most important thing with our quarterback and Bronson right now is you’ve got a lot of weapons around you,” Jay Hill, head football coach, said. “So to be a great quarterback, your job is to distribute the ball and get it to those playmakers in space where they can do something with it.”

Barron’s second touchdown was a 55-yarder on a reverse flea flicker to David Ames.

“The coaching staff did a great job of getting me to where I need to be at,” Barron said. “Coach Hammer did a great job of helping me get prepared, and he was the one who was in my ear coaching me up throughout the whole process.”

Rashid Shaheed caught two touchdowns from Barron in the third quarter. The first, a 38-yarder down the sideline, and the second, a 10-yard pass into the front corner of the end zone.

Barron and Randall Johnson were both listed on the team’s depth chart at QB for the season opener at Idaho State, but Barron appears to be the starter moving forward after his game in Pocatello.

Barron said his O-line, wide receivers and fellow quarterbacks all were to thank for his success after Feb. 27’s game.