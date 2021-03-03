Eastern Washington swoops to the top of the Big Sky

by Emily Miller

The Eastern Washington Eagles have plucked their way through the Big Sky Conference regular season play and have remained in first place.

Eastern Washington University's logo. (Eastern Washington University)

The Eagles are currently 11–2 in conference and 12–6 overall. They play strongest at home, where they are 6–1, but have struggled on the road, currently sitting at 6–5. EWU is currently on a 9-game winning streak.

EWU was set to hit the hardwood against Weber State on Jan. 7 and 9 at the Dee Events Center in Ogden before both games were canceled. The last matchup between the two schools was on March 7, 2020, where EWU beat the Wildcats 78–69.

Kim Aiken Jr. has done most of the heavy lifting so far this season. Aiken was dubbed a pre-season All-Big Sky Conference selection and has received back-to-back Big Sky Conference Player of the Week.

The Eagles swept the University of Montana in their most recent games on Feb. 18 and 20. Between the two games, Aiken averaged 65.4% of his overall shots. He made 7 of his 11 attempted 3-pointers and 17 of his attempted 26 from the field. Both nights ended in a score of 90–76 against the Grizzlies.

Michael Meadows had a combined 34 points through the sweep of the Grizzlies. Meadows scored the second highest amount of points on both nights behind Aiken. Combining both games, Meadows made 12 of 18 attempts from the field, 3 of 4 attempted 3-pointers and 7 of 9 attempted free throws.

Eastern Washington had a bye week after facing the Grizzlies and prepared to take on the Idaho State Bengals at Reese Court in Cheney, Washington on March 3 and 5. The Eagles have proven strong on their home court and have a record of 10–1 at home against ISU. The last matchup between the two was on March 5, 2020, where EWU dominated in a 100–77 win.

The Eagles are going into the final week of regular season on a four-sweep winning streak.

If they can complete their fifth straight sweep, they will collect their second straight Big Sky Conference regular season title before heading up to Boise, Idaho to compete in the postseason Big Sky Conference tournament.

Behind the Eagles, Southern Utah University is in second place, and Weber State is in third place.

