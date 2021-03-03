Putting students through at WSU

Putting Student Through nominations have begun at Weber State University. These awards are a commemorative way for graduating students to recognize the people they feel have supported them unconditionally throughout their time at the university.

Usually, the ceremony is held in the ballrooms, and honorees are able to bring their families to enjoy the moment. The vice president of student affairs hosts, and the stage also welcomes President Brad Mortensen and other university members to shake the hands of honorees as they walk the stage. They are also given honorary diplomas or certificates to thank them.

Due to COVID-19, the ceremony will be held virtually. The names of the honorees will be posted on the Student Involvement and Leadership section of the school website. A video will be played with a montage of pictures of those being acknowledged.

Tara Peris, director of student involvement and leadership, takes on organizing the nominations and event with her department and staff. They plan it as a team with the help of student leaders.

“The PST ceremony was created as a program to acknowledge and thank family, friends, faculty or staff who students feel have helped them and made a difference in their success pertaining to their academic career,” Peris said.

Honoree forms are available to be filled out online, and there is no limit to nomination submissions. The ceremony will take place on April 29 at 4 p.m.