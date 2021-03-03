Weber State football reaches their highest ranking ever at No. 2 in the FCS

Weber State football has moved up in the national rankings after a dominating 49–21 road win against Idaho State in Pocatello on Feb. 27.

This one-of-a-kind spring football season is record-breaking after the Wildcats jumped from the No. 4 rank to No. 2 in the most recent stats from the FCS Top 25 released on March 3.

“We’re grateful for the No. 2 spot,” senior linebacker Conner Mortensen said. “It’s something we’ve acknowledged, and we’re just looking to keep pushing forward and keep proving that we deserve that spot.”

The Wildcats received four first place votes and are trailing James Madison University. JMU sits at 2–0 for the start of the season.

Leading into week three of spring play, the Wildcats were ranked at No. 4 when they were 0–0 and North Dakota State University was at No.1 until they fell to Southern Illinois University. SIU handed NDSU their first loss since 2017 and snapped their 39-game winning streak.

“Our players know where we’re at. They understand it,” Jay Hill, head football coach, said. “We’ll take every day one day at a time and see if we can find a way to get better each day.”

As of March 1, the top five ranked teams in FCS are the previously mentioned JMU (2–0) at No.1, moved up from No. 2; Weber State (1–0) at No. 2; Northern Illinois University (1–1) at No. 3, who moved up from No. 5; North Dakota (2–0), who has had the largest leap in rankings after being at No. 14 and is now sitting at No. 4 after they defeated South Dakota State on Feb. 27; and Villanova (0–0), who moved up one spot from No. 6.

Weber State was scheduled to have a road game and travel down to Cal Poly on March 6 before it was postponed to April 17 due to COVID-19. The Wildcats will have a bye week before hosting UC Davis on March 13 at Stewart Stadium in Ogden.