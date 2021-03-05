WSU releases plans for 2021 Graduation ceremonies

Caitlyn Nichols also contributed to this story.

The plans for multi-day graduation ceremonies to recognize the achievements of the Fall 2020, Spring 2021 and Summer 2021 graduates were announced by Weber State University on March 5.

The first event will be a virtual commencement held on April 29 at 7 p.m., which will be broadcast from Austad Auditorium.

The commencement speaker will be Ta’u Pupu’a, a former Weber State and NFL football star turned professional opera singer. The virtual commencement will also recognize the faculty recipients of the Brady Presidential Distinguished Professor award.

Graduation ceremonies for each college, where students will be recognized individually, will be held on April 30 and May 1 at Stewart Stadium. These events will be held in-person at multiple times throughout the days beginning at 9 a.m. If there is inclement weather, the ceremonies will be moved to the Dee Events Center.

The in-person ceremonies will also be live-streamed for those who cannot attend in person.

“We appreciate all those on campus who have worked to coordinate and make this celebration possible,” President Brad Mortensen said in the campus-wide email announcement. “Your patience and support is also appreciated as we communicate details with the campus community.”

Graduates will be allowed one graduate ticket and two guest tickets and will be able to register for tickets starting April 12. Though faculty and staff are not required to attend, if they desire, they can register for tickets beginning April 26 if there are available seats.

Mortensen praised the upcoming graduates for their continued hard work throughout the pandemic.

“These graduates will always be remembered for the determination they displayed in completing their college education despite the obstacles,” Mortensen said. “I applaud their grit and tenacity and know our Wildcats will use these strengths to continue to lead and succeed.”

Mortensen also praised the faculty and staff for their aid in helping the graduates succeed.

“Faculty and staff have been critical to the success of these outstanding graduates,” Mortensen said. “I am inspired every day by the hard work and innovation required to deliver a quality Weber State education in the midst of a pandemic.”

The email said more details would be coming soon, and those updates can be found at https://www.weber.edu/commencement.