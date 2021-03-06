Weber State’s battle with Northern Colorado canceled

The Weber State Wildcats season finale against the Northern Colorado Bears scheduled for Saturday, March 6th at the Dee Events Center has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

The game will not be rescheduled meaning that the ‘Cats are not scheduled to compete again until next week in Boise, ID during the Big Sky tournament.

WSU currently sits in second place in the Big Sky standings and trails arch-rival Southern Utah. Later today, the SUU Thunderbirds will face off against Portland State in need of a victory.

If SUU wins, they will be crowned the regular-season conference champions and be awarded the top seed heading into the Big Sky tournament. If they lose, Weber and Eastern Washington will share the title and seeding will be decided after the regular season has officially concluded.

The battle between Weber State and UNC was set to tip-off at noon before the team announced via Twitter that the contest was canceled at 11:20 AM.

Unfortunately, today Weber State's men's basketball game against Northern Colorado has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. The game will not be rescheduled. Those fans that purchased tickets will be refunded.

