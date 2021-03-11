‘Cats Dynamic Backcourt Duo named to Big Sky All-Conference Teams

by Miles Shaw

Wildcat’s senior guard Isiah Brown was named the Big Sky Conference Newcomer of the Year and First Team All-Conference.

“It feels good always to be recognized, I’m honored and now we got to continue to focus on the main goal,” Brown said.

Wildcat's guard Isiah Brown taking the basketball to the hoop through traffic against NCU.
Wildcat's guard Isiah Brown taking the basketball to the hoop through traffic against NCU. Photo credit: Weber State Athletics

Brown who transferred to WSU after playing at Northwestern and Grand Canyon University averaged 18.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

“I said from the beginning I took that chance and had faith in Coach Rahe and his staff, and my teammates had faith in me,” Brown said.

Wildcat’s sophomore guard Seikou Sisoho Jawara was named to the All-Conference Second Team.

Wildcat's guard Seikou Sisoho Jawara orchestrating the WSU offense.
Wildcat's guard Seikou Sisoho Jawara orchestrating the WSU offense. Photo credit: Weber State Athletics

Sisoho Jawara averaged 12.0 points and led the Wildcats with 3.2 assists per-game in his first season in Ogden.

“They’ve put in the work, and we’ve got a lot of guys that’ve put in the work, but those guys have been diligent ever since they stepped on campus,” Wildcats head coach Randy Rahe said.“Those guys invested into it and bought into it, that’s who they are. From day one they’ve lived in the gym.”

The Wildcats finished the regular season with a 17-5 overall record and were 12-3 in conference play.

WSU heads to the Big Sky Conference Tournament as the No. 3 seed following only behind No.1 Southern Utah and No. 2 Eastern Washington.

“I feel like we’re the best team in the conference and the only thing we got to do is stay together,” Sisoho Jawara said.

The Wildcats take on the Montana Grizzlies in the Big Sky Tournament quarterfinals in Boise on March 11.

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

Football returns to Weber State in a Top 25 showdown

Football

The No. 2 Weber State Wildcats take on No. 23 UC Davis on March 13, at Stewart Stadium. The FCS Top 25 showdown will be the first Wildcats home game […]

by Emily Miller

Wildcats leave Boise heartbroken after nearly mounting a comeback against Montana

Basketball

The Weber State Wildcats fell victim to two college basketball cliches during Wednesday night’s 80-75 loss against the Montana Grizzlies. The first? When playing against your rival, overall records no […]

by Raymond Lucas

‘Cats freshman forward Dillon Jones named Big Sky Freshman of the Year

Basketball

Wildcat’s freshman forward Dillon Jones was named the Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year on March 5. The Columbia, South Carolina native averaged 8.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists […]

by Miles Shaw

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.