Wildcats leave Boise heartbroken after nearly mounting a comeback against Montana

The Weber State Wildcats fell victim to two college basketball cliches during Wednesday night’s 80-75 loss against the Montana Grizzlies. The first? When playing against your rival, overall records no longer matter. The second? Anything can happen in March.

Heading into their matchup against the 14-12 (7-9) Grizz, most around the league expected the 17-5 (12-3) Wildcats to cruise into the next round and battle against the second-seeded Eastern Washington Eagles but WSU was chilled by a cold shooting night which caused them to fall into a hole that proved to be too deep to overcome.

On 58 shot attempts, Weber only knocked down 25 of them which is good for only 43%. From beyond the arc, the struggles were even more prevalent as they went 7-23 which is only 30%. Despite those numbers, four players scored in double figures and the Wildcats were able to put 75 points on the board.

“It wasn’t our offense tonight, it was our defense. We had a hard time keeping them in front of us and that’s basically what it came down to. They were able to get to the rim quite a bit with the speed and quickness of their guards” said Head Coach Randy Rahe.

In the opening half, WSU’s offense was stagnant until senior forward Cody Carlson took over and pitched in 14 points on 5-6 shooting from the field while also showing off his shooting touch and going 2-2 from three-point range.

Outside of Carlson’s efforts, the opening half of the game was sloppy from both sides as the Wildcats struggled to generate good looks on the offensive end, and on the other side, Montana was unable to hold onto the ball as they piled up 11 turnovers.

After 20 minutes of action, the arch-rivals were knotted at 34 apiece and a hectic half of basketball would soon follow.

Montana came out of the locker room and immediately took control of the game, they scored on their first possession and then were able to match the Wildcats in the scoring department and eventually string together stops.

It quickly became evident that UM was on their way to jumping out to a big lead and with 6:46, Montana’s freshman guard Robby Beasley, who finished with 23 points, canned a three-pointer to put his squad up 63-49 and the rout was suddenly on in Idaho.

Or so it seemed.

What ensued was Weber State dialing in and mounting a comeback that seemed improbable due to the amount of what felt like back-breaking plays every time WSU pulled a bit closer.

With 2:49 left in the game, Beasley hit again from beyond the arc and gave his team a 72-59 lead but it was answered with a three-pointer from senior guard Isiah Brown which prompted a WSU timeout.

When action resumed, Beasley was sent to the free-throw line where he split them and brought the score to 73-62, on the ensuing possession WSU freshman forward Dillon Jones went to the foul line and knocked down both.

Seconds later, junior guard Zahir Porter drilled a shot from beyond the arc and suddenly the deficit was only 73-67. Montana was able to convert on a layup on the other end but before anyone could blink, WSU sophomore guard Seikou Sisoho Jawara knocked down a three-pointer. The Wildcats were then down 75-70.

After forcing a turnover, the Wildcats raced down to the other end and Porter fired a three-pointer, falling down in the process. The referees went to the review monitor and awarded the Grizzlies a technical free throw because they felt that Porter had flopped after already receiving a flop-warning in the opening half.

Montana sank the free throw and the Wildcats got the ball back and it was Jawara who was back on the board after a layup in the paint which cut the lead to 76-72.

Of course in college basketball, with march comes madness which is the perfect description for the final minute of this game.

The Wildcats elected to defend without fouling due to there being 1:13 left on the clock and that decision proved to be a good one after a Montana miss from three-point range.

Brown collected the rebound but came down and threw up a miss of his own from three, Montana got the rebound but quickly turned it over while trying to control it and Brown again missed from beyond the arc. The miss was boarded by Jones who got the ball to Jawara who tickled the twine to cut the lead down 76-75.

On the following inbounds play, WSU seemingly forced a five-second violation after none of the Grizzlies were able to get open but the referees awarded a timeout to the Montana sideline which triggered a visibly upset reaction from the Wildcat bench.

After the short break, Montana was able to get the ball in play, and Weber State was forced to foul. At the free-throw line, the Grizzlies sank both and the score was 78-75.

With an opportunity to tie the game, the ball went into the hot hands of Jawara who tried to create separation and put up a three but the shot was blocked and rebounded by Montana who iced the game at the free-throw line, sealing an 80-75 upset victory over Weber State.

The Wildcat’s leaders on offense were Jawara and Carlson who had 18 each, then Jones who had 13, and lastly Brown who had 10.

The Wildcats finish the Big Sky tournament without winning a game but took leaps forward after going 12-20 in the previous season. This year, the Wildcats conclude their season with a record of 17-6 (12-3) and an undefeated record on their home floor.

“We changed our roster this year, brought in nine new guys and I think they bought into our program, bought into our culture, and did everything we asked them to do. It wasn’t easy but I’m proud of our guys… nine guys had to come together and figure things out and they did it,” said Coach Rahe. “Tonight was a tough night… overall I’m really proud of this team and I love these guys to death.”