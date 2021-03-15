Do you know your news? March 16

1. Beyoncé has become the most awarded female artist in Grammy Award history. How many Grammy Awards has she received?

a. 25

b. 26

c. 27

d. 28

2. What is the name of the startup search engine that aims to become an ad-free alternative to Google?

a. Yoho

b. Jeeves

c. QNA

d. Neeva

3. On March 15, which country was besieged by the worst sandstorm in a decade?

a. Egypt

b. China

c. Russia

d. South Africa

4. India, as part of a new government agenda, is planning to create a law banning what from the country?

a. Cryptocurrency

b. Marijuana

c. Fossil fuel vehicles

d. Abortion

5. Sports media company Overtime announced the launch of Overtime Elite, a professional league that will compensate high school-aged players of which sport?

a. Golf

b. Baseball

c. Football

d. Basketball

6. In President Biden’s first prime-time address to the country, he promised there would be enough vaccines for all Americans by what date?

a. April 1

b. May 1

c. June 1

d. July 1

7. We have surpassed the one-year mark since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Do you remember the date that Weber State announced the decision to shut down?

a. March 11, 2020

b. March 12, 2020

c. March 13, 2020

d. March 14, 2020

8. Merrick Garland has been confirmed as the new U.S. Attorney General, voted for in the Senate by all 50 Democrats and how many Republicans?

a. 5

b. 10

c. 15

d. 20

Answers:

1. The correct answer is D, 28. According to CNN, Beyoncé was up for nine nominations, and by the end of the night, she surpassed country singer Alison Krauss, who previously held the record with 27.

2. The correct answer is D, Neeva. According to Forbes, Sridhar Ramaswamy, the architect of Google’s advertising business, is planning a release of a subscription-based search engine to be released in 2021.

3. The correct answer is B, China. According to the Associated Press, 400 flights out of Beijing were cancelled due to the storm.

4. The correct answer is A, Cryptocurrency. According to CNBC, India will soon ban cryptocurrency and fine anyone trading or holding digital assets, as the country prepares to instate its own official digital currency.

5. The Correct answer is D, Basketball. According to Huddleup, Overtime Elite will focus on players 16-18 years old, have up to 30 roster spots available and offer $100,000 salary in addition to other benefits.

6. The correct answer is B, May 1. According to NPR, Biden says that not everyone will be able to get vaccinated before then, but everyone will be able to get in line by then.

7. The correct answer is B, March 12, 2020. A press release was issued that Thursday, along with Code Purple alerts and other communications, that Weber would suspend classes for one week before moving all education to online format.

8. The correct answer is D, 20. According to the New York Times, 70 votes, including one from Mitch McConnell, allowed Garland to be confirmed on March 10.