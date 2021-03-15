Press Release: The Signpost vies for No. 1 in nationwide College Media Madness competition

The Signpost is joining more than 20 student-run newsrooms in a nationwide fundraising competition during the March Madness season. While Basketball is running the court, The Signpost will be vying for the College Media Madness championship title from March 15 and April 5 through donations made at collegemediamadness.com

The Signpost is a student-run news outlet that has been serving the Weber State University campus since 1937, and it is currently printed twice a week during fall and spring semesters.

However, like many other institutions, businesses and media outlets, our financial climate has changed drastically amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and our important and vital work needs support from the community we work diligently to inform.

The donations the competition encourages will allow us to raise money to continue our essential work and continue developing the next generation of journalists and media professionals by giving them vital experience in a preprofessional newsroom. Signpost alumni often credit this experience as one of the most influential of their college careers.

Every donation will go to supporting these student journalists who commit themselves to The Signpost despite their college-life chaos of school and work. Those who wish to donate will receive their own Signpost Swag to wear or display their part in bringing The Signpost closer to first place. All donations are also tax-deductible.

The Signpost has been an award-winning paper during its tenure covering the Weber State and Ogden communities. These awards have been given to individual journalists and to the paper as a whole, including taking home five of the past six years of Utah Press Association’s General Excellence awards.

The Signpost can be found printed on and off campus at around 100 locations, and the paper can be found at online publication. Additional video, multimedia content and individual stories can be found at our website.

College Media Madness is a first-of-its kind effort working unite college newsrooms to raise awareness and money for the important work our journalists do. We hope that during this season of layups and slam dunks that you’ll give us an assist to support our hard-working students who keep our community informed and share this exciting news.

Local contact: Jean Norman, adviser, jeannorman@weber.edu

National College Media Madness contact: Haley Robertson, Mark Cooper, and Katie McInerney at fundraising@dailyorange.com.