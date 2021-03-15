Science and the alternative way of knowing

by Landin Griffith

The Honors Student Advisory Board led a panel discussion on Feb. 18 at Weber State University. Sally Cantwell and Dr. Mathew Nicholaou, along with professors Dan Bedford and Jose Otero, openly conversed about insights on the public opinion of science and alternative science and how to respond to beliefs contrary to traditional scientific methods.

Professor Jose Otero, openly conversing about insights of the public opinion on the lecture. (Landin Griffith / The Signpost)
Professor Jose Otero openly conversed about insights of the public opinion on the lecture. (Landin Griffith / The Signpost)

Nicholaou is the chair of the Department of Medical Laboratory Sciences and is currently working on COVID-19 testing at Weber. According to him, alternative science has become much harder to define. He also expressed that the idea of alternative science may mean that it’s simply “not common enough.”

“You have one that’s based on a series of scientific methods or repeatability and one that isn’t, but that’s not necessarily always true,” Nicholaou said.

Modern day technology has allowed for continuous streams of information to be readily available to everyone, in which claims related to alternative sciences — vaccination hesitancy, anti-vaxxers, flat-earthers and climate change deniers — have become much more prevalent.

As these claims filter through various online databases and into more communities, an increase in their believability may become much more common.

“You essentially see it wherever you are. It’s not consistent between people, but you’ve seen some amazing things happen with it, and sometimes that impacts change and sometimes it doesn’t. But when it happens, you haven’t been able to pull together a whole pilot group with some consistency,” Cantwell said.

Although, like science, Nicholaou suggests that those who make such claims also use a posed set of reasonings and logical progression system to make their decisions, and they must be determined by their testability and whether or not it “holds up to scrutiny.”

When comparing alternative science to traditional research practice, in order to prove them as factual based claims, they must be repeatedly examined and picked apart to determine their consistencies, testability and whether or not the results are always the same.

Department Chair of Annie Taylor Dee School of Nursing at Weber State speaking about alternative based science being a more "evidence-based practice." (Landin Griffith / The Signpost)
Department Chair Sally Cantwell of the Annie Taylor Dee School of Nursing at Weber State spoke about alternative-based science being a more "evidence-based practice." (Landin Griffith / The Signpost)

“That’s how we go about science,” Cantwell said. “We get an idea, we go through it, we build on it, and then come to a conclusion, then we test it over and over again.”

According to Otero, Assistant Director of Composition at Weber, alternative science is another way of knowing and that our understanding of traditional scientific methods is directly correlated to alternative science.

“Science is one way of knowing, it’s one way we understand the world and how it functions,” said Otero. “If you want to refute, say, the shape of the Earth, then you would be conducting science to refute it.”

However, regarding the use of alternative medicines, Otero suggests that healing practices on yourself or others outside of a traditional scientific method “shoots itself in the foot” by stating it’s contrary to science.

“This creates binary thinking and this sort of antagonistic relationship which isn’t really helpful for centering the main problem, and instead we’re choosing sides instead of focusing on what’s the best way to address this problem that we, as all human beings, do,” Otero said.

The panelists suggested that a clear indication in distinguishing between science and alternative science is to determine whether or not there are absolutes — or universally true claims without the need for fact-based evidence.

“We have to be careful, because rarely is there an absolute in anything,” Cantwell said. “That’s another word to be cautious of, and I’d would say that anyone who’s having a conversation with anyone about any topic and is speaking in absolutes is a dangerous path because there is always something that can be contrary. It’s a very interesting conversation practice to have.”

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

Wildcat MicroFund se ramifica para ayudar a la comunidad de habla hispana

Above the Scroll

Llegará un momento en la vida en el que se necesitará ayuda, especialmente con los futuros esfuerzos. El Wildcat MicroFund está aquí para brindar esa ayuda a los próximos aspirantes […]

by Andres Rodriguez

Wildcat MicroFund branches out to help Spanish-speaking community

Above the Scroll

There will come a time in life where one needs help, especially with future business endeavors. The Wildcat MicroFund is here to provide that help to aspiring entrepreneurs. The Wildcat […]

by Lissete Landaverde

The striking weight of modern medical technology

Mobile

At 27 years old in 2012, Katherine Standefer, who had been attending graduate school in Tucson, Arizona and was playing a game of intramural soccer with her fellow graduate students, […]

by Landin Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.