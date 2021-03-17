Police Blotter 3/17





Evading the law

An officer was dispatched to the 7-11 on Harrison Blvd. on March 15. The employee told the officer that a man had taken a pack of cigarettes without paying for them. When the officer made contact with the individual who had stolen the cigarettes, he fled from the officer, and the officer detained him. The individual then requested medical attention, and when being checked out by the responding ambulance, he attempted to run once again. The man has been booked into Weber County Jail.



Weber State Police received a call on March 13 from the downtown bookstore from employees who were concerned about a reoccurring thief. The individual had left just prior to the officers arrival, and the employees said that they did not think anything had been stolen when the individual was reported on this instance.

Over the fence

Two individuals were seen jumping the fence to get into Stewart Stadium on March 14. An officer was sent to check on the trespassers, and when he arrived, both said that they were members of the WSU track team. They responded that they had in fact jumped the fence but were just waiting for COVID testing. No further action was taken.

High as a kite

Officers responded to a medical assist and public intoxication on March 12 on Edvalson St. and Dixon Parkway. The male was very intoxicated according to the officer. The officer ensured he would make it to a safe place and took no further action.

A suspicious person was reported on March 14 at the same address. An officer made contact with a male individual who was agitated and under the influence of drugs. The individual would not respond to the officers commands and was resisting. When the officer tried to detain him, he also resisted. He was eventually booked into Weber County Jail on charges of outstanding warrants.

Nothing to see here

During spring break, a parking attendant called WSU police and said that two individuals in a vehicle in the W4 lot appeared to be doing “more” than making out. All the attendant could see was that the female was on top of the male. When the officer arrived, he made contact with the two fully-clothed individuals and advised them to seek a more private setting. Both provided valid ID and no further action was taken.

False alarm

The WSU Fire Marshall responded to an alarm in the receiving warehouse. The construction crew was doing work on the roof. The Fire Marshall checked the detector and panel and saw that the duct detectors were set off. There was no sign of fire or smoke so the alarm was cleared.

