This is the many faces of feminism

by Brooklynn Kilgore

Do you identify as a feminist? Do you identify as LGBTQ+? Are you an ally of the LGBTQ+ community? What is feminism to you? How do you advocate for the issues you support? What change do you hope to see in the future? These are all questions I asked of the individuals pictured here. Consider them for yourself; how would you answer these questions?

Brooklynn Kilgore flexes her bicep, bearing a female symbol on her cheek, Sunday, Mar. 14, 2021, in Ogden, Utah. (Brooklynn Kilgore/The Signpost)
Brooklynn Kilgore flexes her bicep, bearing a female symbol on her cheek. (Brooklynn Kilgore/The Signpost) Photo credit: Brooklynn Kilgore

Feminism is traditionally broken up into four different waves. We are currently living in the fourth wave. The first wave, during the 19th and early 20th centuries, was focused on women gaining the right to vote and fighting to be viewed as equal to men.

Then in the 1960s came the second wave of feminism. This wave focused on anti-discrimination in jobs, education and property rights. It highlighted domestic violence, conditions of women’s shelters and marital rape. It tackled other general legal inequalities and was essential to where we are now. This is the era of Roe v. Wade and Griswold v. Connecticut.

The third wave of feminism, beginning in the early ’90s, focused on individuality and diversity. This is the era of “riot grrrl,” which was an underground feminist punk movement. It quickly spread well beyond its musical roots to create vibrant “’zine” and internet-based movement, complete with local meetings and grassroots organizing to end ageism, homophobia, weightism, racism, sexism and especially physical and emotional violence against women and girls.

Often, feminism is mistaken for what it is not. Feminism is not misandry. Feminism is not destroying men; it’s not about making men less than women. Unfortunately, there’s a pop culture movement that says “men are trash,” but that is not feminism. If you support gender equality, you are a feminist.

Azzam holds a sign reading "If you believe in gender equality then you are a feminist!," Sunday, Mar. 14, 2021, in Ogden, Utah.
Azzam holds a sign reading, "If you believe in gender equality, then you are a feminist!" on March 14 in Ogden, Utah. (Brooklynn Kilgore / The Signpost) Photo credit: Brooklynn Kilgore

This project was very empowering for myself and my models. I am grateful to showcase such beautiful people in this way. We are the fourth wave of feminism. We want to empower women. We are here to fight for greater representation and liberation. We are the #MeToo movement. We are here to provide greater opportunities for our sisters. I hope you now consider yourself a feminist (if you didn’t already). Go take a look in the mirror — this is what a feminist looks like!

Tricia Jones wears a "girl power" shirt Sunday, Mar. 14, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Brooklynn Kilgore/The Signpost)
Tricia Jones wears a "girl power" shirt on March 14 in Logan, Utah. (Brooklynn Kilgore/The Signpost) Photo credit: Brooklynn Kilgore
Emily Daines grasps a sign reading "If you believe in gender equality then you are a feminist!," Sunday, Mar. 14, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Brooklynn Kilgore/ The Signpost)
Emily Daines grasps a sign reading, "If you believe in gender equality then you are a feminist!" (Brooklynn Kilgore/ The Signpost) Photo credit: Brooklynn Kilgore
Mak holds a sign reading "gender roles < sushi rolls," Sunday, Mar. 14, 2021, in Ogden, Utah. (Brooklynn Kilgore/The Signpost)
Mak holds a sign reading "gender roles < sushi rolls" on March 14 in Ogden, Utah. (Brooklynn Kilgore/The Signpost) Photo credit: Brooklynn Kilgore
Madi Brenchley carries a sign that says "feminist as fuck," Sunday, Mar. 14, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Brooklynn Kilgore/ The Signpost)
Madi Brenchley carries a sign that says "feminist as fuck" on March 14 in Logan, Utah. (Brooklynn Kilgore/ The Signpost) Photo credit: Brooklynn Kilgore
Mellory Barnes raises a sign reading "feminist as fuck," Sunday, Mar. 14, 2021, in Ogden, Utah. (Brooklynn Kilgore/The Signpost)
Mellory Barnes raises a sign reading "feminist as fuck" on March 14 in Ogden, Utah. (Brooklynn Kilgore/The Signpost) Photo credit: Brooklynn Kilgore
Madison Haug channels her inner Rosie The Riveter energy, Sunday, Mar. 14, 2021, in Ogden, Utah. (Brooklynn Kilgore/The Signpost)
Madison Haug channels her inner Rosie The Riveter on March 14 in Ogden, Utah. (Brooklynn Kilgore/The Signpost) Photo credit: Brooklynn Kilgore
Christian Clarke shows off a doubled male sign on his cheek Sunday, Mar. 14, 2021, in Ogden, Utah. (Brooklynn Kilgore/ The Signpost)
Christian Clarke shows off a doubled male symbol on his cheek. (Brooklynn Kilgore/ The Signpost) Photo credit: Brooklynn Kilgore
boys (and girls)" on March 14 in Logan, Utah. (Brooklynn Kilgore/ The Signpost) Photo credit: Brooklynn Kilgore” align=”aligncenter” id=”attachment_128738″ width=”683″]Braeden Budge holds up a poster that reads "BOYS ♡ BOYS (AND GIRLS)," Sunday, Mar. 14, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Brooklynn Kilgore/ The Signpost)
Ashlyn Rose wraps herself in a pride flag Sunday, Mar. 14, 2021, in Ogden, Utah. (Brooklynn Kilgore/ The Signpost)
Ashlyn Rose wraps herself in a pride flag. (Brooklynn Kilgore/ The Signpost) Photo credit: Brooklynn Kilgore
boys (and girls)" on March 14 in Logan, Utah. (Brooklynn Kilgore/ The Signpost) Photo credit: Brooklynn Kilgore” align=”aligncenter” id=”attachment_128740″ width=”1024″]Chandler Reevs proudly displays a poster that reads "BOYS ♡ BOYS (AND GIRLS)," Sunday, Mar. 14, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Brooklynn Kilgore/ The Signpost)
Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

Police Blotter 3/17

Mobile

Evading the law An officer was dispatched to the 7-11 on Harrison Blvd. on March 15. The employee told the officer that a man had taken a pack of cigarettes […]

by Marisa Nelson

‘Crushing the Curve: A New World’ showcases camaraderie amongst performers

Arts & Entertainment

Gracefully sitting underneath a lone bulb of light, Abigail Philpott performed “First You Dream” from the musical Steel Pier. She sang about “remarkable times” of dreaming and flying through the […]

by Ally Nelson

The world of the Podcats

Campus Community

Mackenzie Dessin also contributed to this story. Podcasts have become increasingly popular among many and are a growing way to get information out to the public. The Weber Podcats, made […]

by Marisa Nelson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.