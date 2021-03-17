This is the many faces of feminism

Do you identify as a feminist? Do you identify as LGBTQ+? Are you an ally of the LGBTQ+ community? What is feminism to you? How do you advocate for the issues you support? What change do you hope to see in the future? These are all questions I asked of the individuals pictured here. Consider them for yourself; how would you answer these questions?

Feminism is traditionally broken up into four different waves. We are currently living in the fourth wave. The first wave, during the 19th and early 20th centuries, was focused on women gaining the right to vote and fighting to be viewed as equal to men.

Then in the 1960s came the second wave of feminism. This wave focused on anti-discrimination in jobs, education and property rights. It highlighted domestic violence, conditions of women’s shelters and marital rape. It tackled other general legal inequalities and was essential to where we are now. This is the era of Roe v. Wade and Griswold v. Connecticut.

The third wave of feminism, beginning in the early ’90s, focused on individuality and diversity. This is the era of “riot grrrl,” which was an underground feminist punk movement. It quickly spread well beyond its musical roots to create vibrant “’zine” and internet-based movement, complete with local meetings and grassroots organizing to end ageism, homophobia, weightism, racism, sexism and especially physical and emotional violence against women and girls.

Often, feminism is mistaken for what it is not. Feminism is not misandry. Feminism is not destroying men; it’s not about making men less than women. Unfortunately, there’s a pop culture movement that says “men are trash,” but that is not feminism. If you support gender equality, you are a feminist.

This project was very empowering for myself and my models. I am grateful to showcase such beautiful people in this way. We are the fourth wave of feminism. We want to empower women. We are here to fight for greater representation and liberation. We are the #MeToo movement. We are here to provide greater opportunities for our sisters. I hope you now consider yourself a feminist (if you didn’t already). Go take a look in the mirror — this is what a feminist looks like!