WSU linebacker named defensive player of the week

In the Wildcats’ game against University of California Davis on March 13, it was the defense, led by senior linebacker Conner Mortensen, that dominated and played a significant role in the No. 2-ranked Wildcats’ 18–13 win over the Aggies.

After the win and huge defensive blowout, the Big Sky Conference named Mortensen the Defensive Player of the Week.

Mortensen finished with a team-high of 11 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a pass break-up. Nine of Mortensen’s 11 tackles were solo, and his tackles resulted in a loss of 12 yards.

Mortensen, who started his career with a walk-on tryout, led the team with 104 tackles in the 2019 season and is on track to lead the team once again this season after recording a team-high of 18 total tackles through the first two games.

“I can’t say enough about that kid,” Head Coach Jay Hill said. “He’s 100% representative of what this program is all about. If you come in here and you bust your butt, do things right, get good grades, then great things can happen to you, and he’s just proof of that.”

Trailing by 10 points at halftime, Mortensen and the rest of the defensive unit locked down the UC Davis offensive attack — holding it to just a lone field goal in the second half — which paved the way for the Wildcats’ offense to score 15 unanswered points and take a lead that would not be surrendered.

The win over UC Davis improved Weber State’s record to 2–0 on the season. Mortensen and the rest of the football team will take the field next on March 27 against Northern Arizona.