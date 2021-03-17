WSU linebacker named defensive player of the week

by Tyler Haslam

In the Wildcats’ game against University of California Davis on March 13, it was the defense, led by senior linebacker Conner Mortensen, that dominated and played a significant role in the No. 2-ranked Wildcats’ 18–13 win over the Aggies.

Weber State's number 11 and zero tackle UC Davis number 34 to stop the play, making UC Davis try again for a first down.
Weber State's senior linebacker Conner Mortensen and junior safety Desmond Williams tackle UC Davis running back Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. to stop the play, making UC Davis try again for a first down. Photo credit: WSU Athletics

After the win and huge defensive blowout, the Big Sky Conference named Mortensen the Defensive Player of the Week.

Mortensen finished with a team-high of 11 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a pass break-up. Nine of Mortensen’s 11 tackles were solo, and his tackles resulted in a loss of 12 yards.

Mortensen, who started his career with a walk-on tryout, led the team with 104 tackles in the 2019 season and is on track to lead the team once again this season after recording a team-high of 18 total tackles through the first two games.

“I can’t say enough about that kid,” Head Coach Jay Hill said. “He’s 100% representative of what this program is all about. If you come in here and you bust your butt, do things right, get good grades, then great things can happen to you, and he’s just proof of that.”

Trailing by 10 points at halftime, Mortensen and the rest of the defensive unit locked down the UC Davis offensive attack — holding it to just a lone field goal in the second half — which paved the way for the Wildcats’ offense to score 15 unanswered points and take a lead that would not be surrendered.

The win over UC Davis improved Weber State’s record to 2–0 on the season. Mortensen and the rest of the football team will take the field next on March 27 against Northern Arizona.

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

Police Blotter 3/17

Mobile

Evading the law An officer was dispatched to the 7-11 on Harrison Blvd. on March 15. The employee told the officer that a man had taken a pack of cigarettes […]

by Marisa Nelson

‘Crushing the Curve: A New World’ showcases camaraderie amongst performers

Arts & Entertainment

Gracefully sitting underneath a lone bulb of light, Abigail Philpott performed “First You Dream” from the musical Steel Pier. She sang about “remarkable times” of dreaming and flying through the […]

by Ally Nelson

The world of the Podcats

Campus Community

Mackenzie Dessin also contributed to this story. Podcasts have become increasingly popular among many and are a growing way to get information out to the public. The Weber Podcats, made […]

by Marisa Nelson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.