Wildcat soccer returning to play in Ogden

by Jace Cook

Wildcat soccer has recently returned to Big Sky play and are returning to Ogden to play their home games at Weber State.

The Wildcats have played four games so far with two other games being canceled.

Two Wildcat players, on different teams for their scrimmage, go head to head for the ball. (Paige McKinnon/The Signpost)

The team has not played in Ogden yet this season. They have only played away games and at a neutral site, which was the RSL Herriman Facility.

Their first game of the season was supposed to be Feb. 6 against Dixie State, but the game was canceled. The team ended up playing their first game on Feb. 14 against the University of Utah at the RSL Herriman Facility. They tied 1–1 that day.

Their next game was at the University of Colorado on Feb. 20, and the Wildcats lost 0–1.

Taylor Scadlock and Sadie Newsom fight for the ball, shoulder to shoulder, on the Weber State soccer field on March 19. (Paige McKinnon/The Signpost)

Then, the team returned to the RSL Herriman Facility on March 7 to play against Westminster, and the Wildcats won 2–0 that game.

The team started Big Sky play on March 13 and 14. Weber State were supposed to play two games against Northern Arizona, but the game on March 13 was canceled. The teams did play March 14, and the Wildcats lost 0–1.

In their first four games, Weber State has scored three goals and have let in three goals. The Wildcats have taken 35 shots with 21 on target. Their opponents have gotten 44 shots with 23 on target.

Weber State gets an average of 8.8 shots per game. The Wildcats’ opponets have gotten an average of 11 shots per game.

Gentrey Gibson, 28, dribbles the ball down the Weber State soccer field on March 19. (Paige McKinnon/The Signpost)

The Wildcats have had two assists, by Olivia Barton and Yira Yoggerst, on their three goals and have made 20 saves. Weber State have fouled their opponents 24 times, but their opponents have fouled them 55 times.

The Wildcats have earned 9 corner kicks. They have also gave up 13 corner kicks.

Jasmine Lotey has played and started in all four games for the Wildcats. She has played 285 minutes and has scored one goal so far. Lotey has taken eight shots with five on goal.

Nixie Hernandez, 8, takes the ball down the field at Weber State University on March 19. (Paige McKinnon/The Signpost)

Taylor Scadlock has also played and started all four games. She has played 287 minutes so far and has one goal as well. Scadlock has taken three shots with two shots on goal.

Kinsley Napoli has played 82 minutes between two games and has scored one goal so far. Napoli has taken two shots with one shot on goal.

Weber State return to play in Ogden in their next game against Southern Utah on March 26.

