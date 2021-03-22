Wildcats’ volleyball wins Big Sky regular season championship

by Jace Cook

The Weber State women’s volleyball team won the Big Sky Conference regular season title after spiking Montana State in Swenson Gym on March 20 and 21.

The Weber State volleyball team wins the Big Sky Conference regular season championship after defeating No. 2 Montana State 3–1 on Saturday, March 20. (Nikki Dorber/The Signpost)

The Wildcats earned the title after winning their match on March 20 at Swenson Gym. The Wildcats won 3–1. Weber State won the first set 25–21 and the second set 29–27. Montana State won the third set 25–15, and Weber State ended the match by winning the fourth set 25–18.

Weber State achieved 55 kills with Montana State getting 54 kills. There were six aces in the match, all belonging to the Wildcats. The Bobcats had nine blocks compared to Weber State’s six blocks. Both teams were close on assists and digs — the Bobcats had 52 assists and 67 digs, and the Wildcats had 51 assists and 66 digs.

The team leaders for kills were Montana State’s Kira Thomsen with 22 and Weber State’s Dani Nay with 16. Wildcat Ashlyn Power led the match in aces with three. The block leaders were Bobcat Jourdain Klein, who had six blocks, and Wildcat Caroline Clark, who had three blocks. Power led the game in assists with 41. Montana State’s Delaney Shearan assisted 24 times. Power also led with 19 digs, while Thomsen earned 12.

Weber State headed into their March 21 match as regular-season champions.

The Wildcats beat the Bobcats 3–0. Weber State won the first set 25–11, the second set 25–18 and the third 25–20.

Weber State outside hitter Rylin Adams, 1, spikes the ball against Montana State on Saturday, March 20. (Nikki Dorber/The Signpost)

The Wildcats earned 42 kills with the Bobcats getting 33 kills. Weber State got 10 aces, and Montana State got two. Weber State also got seven of the nine blocks in the match. The Wildcats assisted 41 times, and the Bobcats assisted 32 times. Weber State got 43 digs compared to Montana State’s 37.

Thomsen led the match with 15 kills, and Wildcat Rylin Adams had 14. Clark was the ace leader with seven aces. Bobcats Allie Lynch and Avery Turnage both had one ace. Wildcat Sam Schiess led with six blocks. Power was the assist leader with 34 assists. Lynch had 16 assists. Power, Nay and Thomsen led with 12 digs.

The Wildcats finished the season with 15 wins and one loss.

“I thought we got better as the season progressed,” Wildcat Head Coach Jeremiah Larsen said.

Weber State outside hitter Dani Nay, 12, spikes the ball as Avery Turnage, 8, and Kira Thomsen, 6, of Montana State attempt to block. WSU makes history by winning the Big Sky championship for the first time. (Nikki Dorber/The Signpost)

Now that the regular season is over, the team is focused on the spring championship.

“We’re going to go play our best,” Larsen said. “We’re going to work hard. We’re going to play every ball well, mentally, emotionally and physically.”

Larsen believes they have a chance at winning the spring championship.

“If we compete, then we have a shot,” Larsen said.

The 2021 Big Sky Volleyball Spring Championship will take place in Greeley, Colorado from March 31 to April 2.

