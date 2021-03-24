Celebrating valiant women

by Kierstynn King

A moment for someone to reflect, create a conversation, have their day brightened and recognize inspiration is what the education and empowerment assistants at the Women’s Center hope students experience as they walk down the bridge that joins the Student Services and the Shepherd Union buildings.

Many women in Utah have been a great influence and have paved the way for women to make a difference in the Beehive State. (Israel Campa // The Signpost)

The theme is all about valiant women refusing to be silent, and the bridge is decorated with posters, topics and pictures of women throughout history to help celebrate women’s history month. The bridge display was put together over spring break and will remain up through the end of March.

“When we think about Women’s History, it’s not necessarily viewed as important as our normal everyday history, which is predominantly dominated by men,” Jazmyne Olson, education empowerment assistant, said.

Seraph Young was the first woman to cast a ballot under the new law that gave women the same right to vote as men. (Israel Campa // The Signpost)

Olson said the Women’s Center wanted to showcase all the different parts of women’s history and the many women who have contributed to what people experience today in the modern world.

The bridge is divided into four categories of significant women in history: women from Utah, Ogden, and the U.S., along with African American women.

Some of the women represented include Anna Belle Weakley, Ida B. Wells, Mignon Barker Richmond, Frida Kahlo, Mae Timbimboo Parry, Alice Kasai, Amelia Earheart, Angela Davis and Zitkala-Sa.

At the end of the bridge is a pad of paper along with pamphlets and pens so students can write down the names of women who inspire them in their lives or in history.

The WSU Women's Center is focusing on empowering and educating people about gender equality in an engaging yet informative way. (Israel Campa // The Signpost)

Olson’s favorite part of the display is seeing the different names of women that people have written down.

“It’s really impactful. There was someone that wrote down their mom,” Olson said. “There are so many women — our moms, sisters, daughters — whose contributions go unrecognized. So having a place in the gallery that could be recognized was very impactful.”

Historic 25th Street is associated with its fair share of historical figures, including Anna Belle Weakley. (Israel Campa // The Signpost)

Education Empowerment Assistant Nailah Mansa helped create and organize the sections. Mansa also created the artwork for the Black women’s history section and the valiant women poster.

“I loved creating the bridge and turning it into more of an art gallery. It’s almost like you’re looking at different artists and their work,” Mansa said.

Angela Davis is on Mansa’s list of personal inspirational figures for her social justice work, what she’s done for prison reform, her work in various movements and for the Black Panther party.

Education Empowerment Assistant Haylee Oyler also helped oversee the display project from beginning to end.

Women have been told to be silent, but there are some that will not be silent. Many female artists, musicians, politicians and religious leaders have paved the way for future leaders. (Israel Campa // The Signpost)

“I hope students come to the display and know that we are making change. It’s happening and it is possible,” Oyler said. “We’re part of the group of women that others are inspired by.”

