Police Blotter 3/24

The car that cried wolf

A car was reported to be parked on the sidewalk by the D2 parking lot on March 17. The officer went to the area but was unable to locate the vehicle.



A car at Weber State Davis campus needed a boot removed on March 18. The vehicle owner showed proof of payment to the officer and the officer removed the boot. No further action was taken.

Play date in the parking lot

On March 19, two young males were reported playing on dirt piles at the construction site in parking lot A2. The officer arrived and was unable to locate the individuals.

Nothing to smell here



A complainant reported smelling marijuana at University Village on March 20. When an officer arrived, they could not smell anything. The officer knocked on the apartment that was reported, and a female student let him into the room where the officer could smell the marijuana. The officer took the student’s information, and she said she was the only one home. The scene was cleared, and there was no scent coming from the other rooms.

Stealing plates and hoodies

On March 21, a theft was reported in the LDS institute parking lot. The complainant reported his rear license plate had been stolen.



A theft reported on March 2 was followed up on by officers on March 22. A resident in Wildcat Village reported that laundry had been moved out of a washer and two items were stolen. Officers reviewed footage and saw multiple individuals touching the complainant’s clothes, but one individual was seen taking a hoodie matching the description. The hoodie was returned and the resident did not press charges.

Fly over

A drone was reported on March 17 flying over the information booth on campus. When an officer arrived, there was no drone in sight. The complainant said she saw it over Harrison, continued over the duck pond and beyond, then disappeared.

