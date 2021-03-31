‘Cats’ first soccer games result in split record

Weber State soccer brought home a win and a loss after going up against Southern Utah University in the team’s first two matches in Ogden this year.

The Wildcats won their first game against the Thunderbirds 1–0 on March 26. The sole scorer was freshman Yira Yoggerst with her first goal of the season. She intercepted the ball at the top of the box and was able to dribble past her defenders to slot it home in the 36th minute.

“It was super cool to score my first goal and then be there with my teammates,” Yoggerst said.

The Wildcats took 10 shots, with seven being on goal. The Thunderbirds got four shots with two on goal. Southern Utah’s keeper, Jennifer Kovisto, got six saves with Weber State’s keeper, Mekell Moss, getting two saves. Both teams were awarded three corner kicks in the match.

Weber State committed 15 fouls while Southern Utah committed 10 fouls. Southern Utah was shown two yellow cards. One card went to Kamryn Farro, and the other went to Alison Keller. Weber State got one yellow card, which went to Jasmine Lotey.

“I thought we played really well,” Yoggerst said. “I think that we played the Weber way.”

Wildcats’ head coach Craig Sanders thinks his team played better than what the score shows.

“I thought we had a number of chances that on another day we could have converted,” Sanders said. “But I’m very happy with the result.”

Sanders also talked about how it felt to be back playing at Weber State.

“It’s good to get on the home field, have a few fans in the stands and get the result,” Sanders said.

The Wildcats also played Southern Utah on March 28. This was also the team’s Senior Day, played early in the season in case later matches ended up being canceled. The team’s seniors are Mylee Broad, Lotey, Cambrie Lake, Haley Thomas, Grace Youngberg and Kylie Harris.

The Wildcats lost 1–0. The one goal came from a penalty kick. Thunderbird Jaylynn Barton converted the penalty kick in the 34th minute. Weber State were able to create some chances to shoot at the end of the match, with one hitting the post. The Wildcats’ efforts were not enough in the end, and the Thunderbirds earned a road victory.

Southern Utah shot the ball four times with two on goal. The Wildcats got 15 shots off with 10 on goal. Kovisto earned 10 saves. Weber State’s goalkeeper, Kaytlin Bradley, earned one save. Weber State had seven corner kicks, and Southern Utah had one. Weber State committed 11 fouls, while Southern Utah committed 13 fouls. There was one yellow card shown in the game, and it was shown to Thunderbird Monica Brown.

Sanders mentions that playing during the pandemic has brought changes to the schedule. A team usually does not play the same team a few days apart.

Sanders talked about how the different kind of schedule and the Wildcats’ win on March 27 impacts how teams prepare for games.

“We knew they were gonna come out and try something different,” Sanders said.

Sanders said the positioning and opportunities were there for his team, but the ball would not go in the goal.

After these two games, the Wildcats’ record stands at two wins, three loses and one draw.

The Wildcats will face off against Idaho State on April 2 and 4 in Pocatello, Idaho.